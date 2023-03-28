Insurance giant IAG has twice told woman it might cancel her flood cover

West Auckland home owner Nicola Farley told a public meeting insurance company IAG had warned her it could end her flood cover.

“I want to know if insurance companies can write out flood cover”, West Auckland resident Nicola Farley asked at a public meeting pushing for a managed retreat from flood zones.

Farley was one of many people who spoke at the meeting organised by the West Auckland is Flooding group on Saturday about the problems, and bureaucratic ineptitude they said they had faced since their homes flooded on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Farley said after her home flooded in August 2021, she was told by her insurer, IAG, that she might lose her flood cover.

She said IAG had repeated that warning after her home was flooded for a second time in January this year.

Farley said she would like to remain in her home, and believed it could be raised to prevent future flooding, but she did not know who would pay for that.

IAG, who sold Farley her insurance through ASB, did not directly say whether it was considering removing flood cover from some of the policies it had on flood-prone homes like Farley’s.

But, a spokesperson for IAG, which owns the State, AMI and NZI brands, said “this is a future scenario we resolutely want to avoid.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff West Auckland residents packed into a school hall on Saturday to share experiences from the 2023 Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

“We do not have flood exclusions in place for impacted residential properties in New Zealand from these events, and we are continuing to provide cover.”

Insurance retreat was expected to be one of the factors that forces the country to move some homes from flood-zones, or abandon them altogether, she said.

The flooding group was pushing for a managed retreat scheme under which the Government would buy people out of homes that were an unacceptable risk of future flooding.

It has launched a petition on Change.org to gather public support for such a scheme.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has signalled some homes on high-risk homes may not be allowed to be rebuilt.

The IAG spokesperson said reducing the impact of flooding though better planning and infrastructure investment would help avoid repeated flooding in low-lying communities.

But some homeowners might lose their flood cover, and others could end up paying higher premiums, and unable to shop around because other insurers refused to insure more flood-prone homes, she said.

“If these preventative steps aren’t taken, those homes and businesses that are most regularly exposed to flooding may eventually find it difficult to obtain or afford insurance,” she said.

Many homeowners spoke at the meeting of the problems they were having with their insurers, including finding it hard to contact them.

One woman said she was paying a huge amount for her house insurance, and wanted to know whether insurers would drop their premiums, if infrastructure was built that reduced the risk of them flooding.

No insurers attended the meeting, but Suncorp, which owns Vero and has a majority stake in AA Insurance, said it had not been invited.

But it was more direct in its answer to the question: “Can insurers withdraw flood cover from a home?”

“Yes,” a Vero spokesperson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some West Auckland homeowners want the Government to buy their homes, so they can move on with their lives in safer places.

However, she said Suncorp had made no decisions on whether it would withdraw flood cover from any of those flooded out of their homes in Auckland and other parts of the country.

“Insurance is about providing cover for sudden and unforeseen events with the risk of a certain event happening assessed on a case-by case basis, usually when insurance cover is first issued or at renewal time,” she said.

“We acknowledge that there may be some circumstances in the future where the risk of a certain event happening is considered to be unreasonably high. However, we are not at a stage where we have made any decisions around how we might deal with that in terms of the insurance cover we provide,” she said.

If someone’s home had been raised, or flood-prevention work was done that reduced the risk of future flooding, their premiums could be reduced, but they had to make their insurer aware of the work, so it could assess the risk and calculate a premium, she said.