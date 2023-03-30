Here is where the biggest pay rises have been, according to Seek

Salary growth has been the strongest for those paid the least, Seek’s data shows.

Workers in low-paying sectors experienced the biggest wage increases in the past three years, data from Seek shows.

The Seek NZ Advertised Salary Index (ASI) measures the increase in advertised salaries for jobs posted on Seek over the three months from December to February.

It showed that advertised salaries for lower-paid jobs had risen faster than for higher-paid jobs, due to the strong demand for workers in those roles.

The industries with the biggest salary growth from February 2022 to February 2023 was advertising, arts and media, up 11%, design and architecture, up 8.8%, hospitality and tourism, up 6.8%, and mining, resources and energy, up 5.8%.

READ MORE:

* The salary boom is officially over after a record year, Trade Me data shows

* What will be 2022's highest paid jobs?

* Immigration issues widen the skills chasm



The industries with the smallest increases were marketing and communications, up 0.1%, legal, up 0.9%, education and training and sport and recreation, both up 1.2%, and human resources and recruitment, up 2.2%.

“Advertised salaries in New Zealand are growing at their fastest pace on record, but they’re still lagging the cost of living,” Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said.

“The competition for talent in industries like hospitality and tourism is pushing up advertised salaries, particularly for lower-paid roles.

“This strong demand for workers in relatively low-paid roles has pushed up advertised salaries for roles at the lower end of the pay scale.”

STUFF Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

Advertised salaries overall were growing at a solid pace, up 4.4% in the year to the February quarter.

This was the second-fastest growth rate recorded in the history of the Seek ASI, with data going back to 2016.

The fastest growth recorded was in the year to November 2021, when advertised salaries rose by 4.6%.

Since the February quarter of 2020, advertised salaries for the lowest-paid fifth of jobs had risen by 15.7%. This significantly outstripped the growth at the top end – advertised salaries for the highest-paid roles had risen by just 5.3%.

Although advertised salary growth is the second-fastest on record, it still lagged behind inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.2% in New Zealand in the year to the December quarter, outpacing the 4.4% growth in advertised salaries.

Advertised salary growth had been solid across most parts of the country, growing at between 4.3% and 5.4%.

Wellington lagged behind the rest of New Zealand, but still recorded solid advertised salary growth of 3.3%. This was because advertised salary growth for Government jobs had been relatively modest.

But skills were still hard to come by, according to employers. A survey by Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) found 90% of businesses were struggling to fill vacancies, and nearly a third had roles advertised for more than six months.

Restrictions around the number of work visas had been compounded by a decrease in literacy and numeracy skills in domestic job applicants, employers told the survey. The issue was cited as a problem by about 43% of businesses compared to about 20% in 2022.

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley said the survey results confirmed how bad things really were for business trying to find staff.

"When you can’t fill roles through immigration, you look to the domestic market, or to upskill existing staff, but they need a level of proficiency. Poor literacy and numeracy skills will continue to hold people back and disrupt business growth."