Living wage rises by 9.9% to $26 as cost of living crisis bites

The Living Wage Movement is doing its best to drive up wages by giving higher-paying employers something to brag about.

The cost of living crisis has prompted the Living Wage Movement to flag a 9.9%​ increase in the Living Wage from September 1​.

The latest official inflation figures showed inflation was running at 7.2%​ at the end of last year, but the Living Wage Movement believes that does not reflect the true level of cost of living rises faced by households.

From September, the new living wage will be $26​, up $2.35​ on the current living wage of $23.65​.

“With rising costs and pressures on low waged workers, we are seeing increased hardship in the community,” says Rev Stephen King, chair of the Living Wage Movement.

The movement was set up by unions and church groups in a bid to end working poverty.

Each year, the living wage is recalculated depending on the real cost of living.

Employers who want to be able to call themselves living wage employers have until September 1 to start paying the higher rate, or more, to their workers.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand The path back to low inflation - Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway

King said the living wage was priced to ensure people could live with dignity and participate in society.

Living wage employers include banks some large like ANZ, ASB and Westpac, as well as smaller employers.

In total, the 370 employers currently employ around 52,000​ people.

The minimum wage changed on April 1, rising to $22.70​ from $21.20​, though some workers say the rise was not big enough.

King said: “The full recalculation ensures the Living Wage will continue to address in-work poverty, and offer working people greater security and wellbeing.”

As well as covering the costs of a decent life, the living wage is set at a level where households are realistically able to save a little so they have something to fall back on in an emergency.

Cleaner Rose Kavapalu said the increase would mean she can reconnect with family.

“Since petrol prices have gone up, we’ve cut down on visits to extended family. Now, I’ll be able to take the grandkids to visit their cousins. We would feel like a family again,” she said.

Felicia Scherrer, Living Wage employer programme lead, said: “These employers have chosen to prioritise paying a Living Wage, and together they have transformed thousands of lives.

“We know that Living Wage Employers reap the benefits too.

“Research has shown that paying the Living Wage can reduce staff turnover, improve productivity, and boost employee morale.”