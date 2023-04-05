'A bank account should be a human right' - Westpac

Banks closure of branches, and reduced opening hours of those that remain, are not making it easier for marginalised people to get bank accounts.

A bank account is not a basic human right, but it should be, people told researchers who took on the “impossible” task of counting the unbanked for Westpac.

The researchers from ThinkPlace were unable to better the World Bank’s estimate of 1.25% of people who are living without a bank account, with the unbanked most likely to be from the ranks of former prisoners, bankrupts, homeless people and young people with little or no family support.

Some of the reasons that people end up unbanked can be laid at the door of the Government, and banks themselves, the report concludes.

But both could do better, and the Government and banks should work together to create a new category of special “limited” accounts for people who banks would not otherwise open accounts for.

These could only allow deposits from a small, trusted group of organisations, such as Work and Income, or employers.

Rangiora woman Lisa Cowe​ has been campaigning since 2018 for access to a bank account to be a human right.

“It should be a fundamental right, like it is to eat,” she said. “It’s an essential service.”

In Canada and the European Union it is considered a right to have an account, ThinkPlace said.

Westpac chief executive Catherine McGrath said the bank was working with Corrections and Oranga Tamariki to help prisoners and young people get bank accounts.

The bank’s New Start programme with the Department of Corrections in prisons has so far equipped over 100 prisoners with ID and a bank account, she said.

Cowe said Westpac was the only one of the big four banks that allowed her to bank with it when she had been adjudged bankrupt.

Supplied Lisa Cowe is lobbying for access to banking to be a human right.

The Official Assignee, which administers bankruptcies, did not work with bankrupted people to ensure they retained at least one bank account, she said.

ThinkPlace found about half of people who were made bankrupt found their banks closed their accounts.

Once someone is “debanked”, it could be hard to convince other banks to take them on as customers, ThinkPlace said.

“This process can be long and difficult, and individuals may face numerous rejections,” the report said.

The report found tens of thousands of people may not have bank accounts, forcing them into dangerous workarounds.

There appear to be thousands of beneficiaries without accounts, perhaps as many as 16,000, whose benefits were paid into other people’s accounts, which risked “benefit theft”, the report said.

Some people were being released from prison, whose accounts were closed by banks when they were behind bars, appeared to leave without the identification documents needed to open bank accounts.

“It takes money to get ID, and it takes a bank account to get money, thus a vicious cycle is established. The nature of a person’s conviction may result in their rejection by banks and employers,” ThinkPlace said.

Lack of access to a bank account could drive ex-prisoners to gangs.

“There have been cases where organisations try for a long time to open an account for people who have left prison, and a bank finally agrees. However by that stage, it’s usually too late. The person has already gone off the grid,” the report said.

Christchurch-based Pathway Charitable Group has had success in reducing recidivism has been helping prisoners prepare for release by getting them ID documents and bank accounts.

Its latest annual report quotes one former prisoner, who it referred to as John.

“You don’t realise how hard it is getting out of jail until you get out of jail. I was withdrawn from the community,” he said.

“When you get out, you think people are looking at you, that they know you’ve been to jail,” he said.

ThinkPlace found marginalised people feared being judged by bank staff.

However, with many bank branches now closed, and those that were open working on limited hours, getting to a branch to open an account was a big hurdle for many, ThinkPlace found.

Supplied ‘For most of us it’s unimaginable to operate without a bank account,’ says Catherine McGrath, chief executive of Westpac New Zealand.

People with low levels of literacy, or no internet access, were also disadvantaged.

McGrath said: “We [banks] change our business models based on what most people do, but that has unintended consequences for some groups of customers.”

Westpac had launched an “extra care” team to help people who needed more help.

“For most of us it’s unimaginable to operate without a bank account. That’s something we take for granted,” McGrath said.

The report contained 10 recommendations for banks, including making their branches more welcoming to everybody.

It had four recommendations for the Government including making it easier and cheaper for vulnerable people to get ID documents, and allowing some government agencies like Work and Income to identify their clients to banks.