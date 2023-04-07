One in five New Zealanders keep money secrets in relationships, ASB research finds

ASB research finds one in five New Zealanders keep financial secrets in relationships.

Are you keeping a financial secret from your partner? If you are, new research suggests you’re not alone.

The ASB/IPSOS survey of 1000 New Zealanders in committed relationships revealed one in five kept secrets about loans, investments, income or spending from their partner.

Middle-aged men were the worst culprits, with about a third of males aged 34-54 hiding aspects of their finances. Women were more likely to hide spending, while more men concealed income from their other half.

About one third of those who had been through a divorce or prior financial breakup kept money secrets from their current partner compared with 19% of those who haven’t been through a financial split.

Money was found to be the leading cause of relationship stress among respondents – ahead of work, children and health.

And although 69% were talking with their partner at least weekly about finances, most stuck to everyday topics such as spending, budgets and bills. Three quarters of Kiwis avoided talking about investment, insurance KiwiSaver or planning for retirement.

Many couples also had a limited understanding of their partner’s overall financial situation.

A quarter didn’t know what their partner earned and about half were not aware of their partner’s financial commitments such as loan repayments and child support, and 39% said their partner wasn’t aware of their personal debts.

The survey found most of us had financial goals and had shared them with our partners and 54% shared responsibility for finances equally with their other half.

When asked about their income, assets and earning potential, 41% of men in heterosexual relationships said they were in the strongest financial position in their relationship compared with just 22% of women.

ASB spokesperson Rosalyn Clarke said with the cost-of-living crisis impacting 92% of couples, being on the same financial page was even more important.

“Money is a loaded topic and our research found shame, fear, and worry that their partner would think differently of them were key reasons Kiwi are not honest about money in their relationships,” she said.

“Tackling finances together can feel overwhelming, but in the current economic environment, having open money conversations as a couple can provide opportunities to work together to improve financial wellbeing.”

It was so uncomfortable fo some couples that ASB had made a checklist of things to consider when speaking to your partner about finances, which included create a spending and saving plan, considering pooling your money together and create shared priorities.