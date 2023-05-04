Sharesies unveils KiwiSaver scheme, but DIY enhancements still several months away

People who choose to use Sharesies' KiwiSaver will manage their accounts through the Sharesies’ app.

Online share investing platform Sharesies has opened a basic KiwiSaver scheme, but intends to morph it into a sophisticated DIY scheme letting savers pick and choose individual shares to build their own portfolios.

Sharesies flagged its KiwiSaver plan late last year, saying it was the next step in its evolution.

The investment platform was set up in 2017 to enable people to go it alone in DIY investing to easily invest in shares and funds, and has grown so much that about one in 10 New Zealanders now invest through it.

It now intends to extend that DIY model into KiwiSaver, but the scheme will have “guardrails” to stop savers from betting their retirement nest eggs on just a handful of companies.

Savers in the scheme would be limited to having a maximum of 5% of their KiwiSaver money in a single company’s shares, said Sharesies’ co-founder and co-chief executive Leighton Roberts.

Sharesies technology would risk-rate people’s DIY KiwiSaver on the one to seven scale used on ordinary KiwiSaver funds to give savers insight into the levels of risk they are taking.

The scheme is already registered, and a product diclosure statement is available on the government’s Disclose Register, however at the moment, the only investments listed as available are five funds, including the Pathfinder Ethical Growth Fund.

The other choices are Smartshares’ growth, balanced and conservative funds, and the Pie Global Growth 2 fund.

Sharesies Sharesies' co-founder and co-chief executive Leighton Roberts says many people want a KiwiSaver scheme they can manage themselves.

Roberts said what Sharesies investors wanted was control and empowerment to build their own portfolios. They also wanted to feel more sense of connection with their KiwiSaver.

“KiwiSaver’s been something we always knew we were going to do,” he said.

As with all of Sharesies’ services, people in its KiwiSaver scheme will be able to do everything, including tweaking their holdings, through the Sharesies app.

So far just over 18,000 people have pre-registered for information on the scheme with Sharesies.

The DIY element of the scheme is likely to be ready in the next one to two months.

STUFF / Connor Scott Members of Financial Advice NZ joined Stuff to answer readers' questions about their finances.

Roberts said many people felt little engagement with their KiwiSaver schemes.

Roberts did not fear that Sharesies KiwiSaver investors would get caught up in panic selling when markets fell, as they periodically do.

Last year was a tough one for investors, but Roberts said by and large Sharesies’ investors adopted a “see it through” strategy.

Feedback from Sharesies’ customers indicated most people would invest predominantly through funds, and might have around 15% in direct shareholdings.

“Most people will still like the security of the base funds,” Roberts said.

He said the most popular investments people on Sharesies chose were diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are invested in a portfolio of different company shares.

There will be no monthly fee on the scheme. Savers will pay fees on the funds they select as they would in other KiwiSaver schemes. There will be transaction fees for buying and selling individual shares.

Fees are yet to be finalised, Roberts said.

Sharesies increased its fees last year, after a troubled year in markets shook some DIY investors’ faith in investing, and the company’s growth slowed.

This year, Sharesies cut jobs to get recession-ready.