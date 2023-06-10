How the investing platforms compare

Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

It’s never been easier to invest in shares, even when you’re a bit of a rookie.

But where are you likely to get the best bang for your buck and not be tied down with ridiculous fees?

Sharesies

Sharesies allows investors to put their money into more than 136 NZX-listed companies, 37 NZX ETFs, 13 managed funds, more than 2000 ASX-listed companies, more than 4400 US-listed companies and more than 1300 US ETFs.

In January, it introduced a new pricing structure which quadrupled the prices paid by some small investors.

Its transaction fees were capped on individual buy, sell, and auto-invest orders for US, NZ, and Australian shares. Up to the capped amount, there’s a 1.9% transaction fee on the amount invested.

For individual orders, the transaction fee would not be more than US$5 (NZ$8.20) per order for US shares, A$15 (NZ$16.50) per order for Australian shares, and $25 per order for NZ shares.

Investors can also sign up for monthly plans for regular investing, which include a $3, $7 and $15 plan.

There is also a foreign exchange deposit and withdrawal fee for transferring NZD to USD and vice versa.

If you were to buy NZ$100 worth of shares it would cost just $1.90 with Sharesies. To buy US$100 of shares would set you back US$2.41.

Hatch

Kiwi Wealth, which is owned by Kiwibank parent Kiwi Group Holdings, launched Hatch, in 2018. In 2021 it was sold to FNZ​, a global funds management service company founded in the early 2000s​ in Wellington.

It has more than 4600 companies and 1300 ETFs in the US market.

It has a brokerage fee of US$3 an order, to buy or sell up to 300 shares, then it’s one cent a share.

Hatch has no subscriptions fees.

It deducts a one-off US tax fee of US$1.50 from an investor’s first deposit, and US50c from the balance every year, to cover the cost of filing US tax returns.

To buy US$100 worth of shares would cost US$3.50 with Hatch.

Superhero

Superhero is one of New Zealand’s newest offerings. It launched in May and allows investment into US and ASX-listed companies as well as ETFs.

It has no brokerage fee for buying and selling shares in US-listed companies and has a minimum US$10 trade.

But there is an A$5 brokerage fee for ASX shares and ETFs and a minimum A$100 trade.

The foreign exchange fee is A$0.50 per NZ$100 and US50c per NZ$100.

It also has no account fees.

Tiger Brokers

Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a Chinese internet brokerage firm.

It takes a US$0.0099 per share commission, and charges 0.35% foreign exchange fees on US-listed shares and ETFs.

The company has access to US, Hong Kong, Singaporean and Australian stock markets with more than 7000 shares listed on the platform.

There are other fees, including an external agency fee and trading activity fee of at least US$1.99 for a single transaction, a settlement fee of US$0.003 per share, an American Depositary Receipt fee between US$0.01 and US$0.03 per share and a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority trading activity fee of US$0.00013 per share.

When it comes to buying US shares Tiger Brokers was the cheapest out of Stake, Hatch and Sharesies.

If you spent US$100 it would cost US$1.35 in fees with Tiger Brokers.

Stake

Stake is a US stock platform with more than 6000 shares and ETFs on offer.

In March, it announced it was ending its “free trade fees” and began charging $3 per US trade up to $30,000, or 0.01% per US trade $30,000 or more.

It has no monthly fees for standard trading, but investors also have the option to subscribe to the ‘black’ pack which costs $15 a month to trade on unsettled funds, access analyst ratings and price targets.

It has a 1% foreign exchange transfer fee when transferring money from NZD to USD and vice versa, but it has no foreign exchange fee on trades.

To buy US$100 worth of shares would set you back US$4 with Stake.