The campaign encouraging women to better engage with their KiwiSavers

Women can get more out of their KiwiSavers if they actively engage with it, the FMA says.

On average woman are retiring with 20% less money than men and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) want to change that.

It is running its annual KiwiSaver campaign this year with the theme “Own Your Tomorrow”, which is designed to encourage people, especially women, to engage with their KiwiSaver and create better retirement outcomes.

On average, women live longer but retire with 20% less money than men. The average KiwiSaver balance for women is $27,061 compared with $32,553 for men.

Clare Bolingford, FMA director of banking and insurance, said KiwiSaver was often the simplest way to get set for retirement and for many people it was their biggest asset apart from a family home.

READ MORE:

* KiwiSavers should be saving another 2% of their gross salary

* Government's 'game theory' tactic promises cascade of KiwiSaver fee cuts

* 13.5 per cent rise in KiwiSaver fund fees



But she said not enough women were actively engaging with their KiwiSaver and making the most out of it.

“With any investment it’s important to check in regularly – but not obsessively – to make sure its meeting your goals and expectations.”

The FMA’s 2022 KiwiSaver Statement survey of 2000 people found 75% of KiwiSaver members had actively chosen they fund they were in.

Approximately 57% of those who had not made an active fund choice identified as female, compared to 51% overall.

“Females are significantly more likely to place importance on low and simple fees, provider reputation, ethical or socially responsible fund management, and ethical fund investments, which suggests women make for great investors but lack confidence and support,” Bolingford said.

Rob Stock/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of KiwiSaver advice business National Capital, says the average person actively contributing to KiwiSaver needs to save 2% more of their gross salary.

Bolingford said people should look at their annual KiwiSaver statements when they came through from providers this month.

Each year, annual statements are sent to three million New Zealanders with KiwiSaver accounts.

“The easiest way to check in with your KiwiSaver is by looking at your statement, particularly your retirement projections which show how much you are estimated to have at age 65,” she said.

She said people should make sure they were in the right sort of fund for their goals, keep an eye on their goals, and put in at least $1042.86 by June 30 each year to receive the full government top up of $521.43.