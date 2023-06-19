Salary searching tool shows how much jobs might pay

What’s the Salary lets people see the pay range of jobs on Seek.

A website is promising to make it easier to work out what salaries might be on offer for jobs advertised online.

Auckland-based web analytics consultant Tony Lu created What’s the Salary – a website that lets people see the pay range that has been listed by advertisers of jobs on Seek in New Zealand and Australia.

Users enter the URL of the Seek job listing into the search bar on What’s the Salary, and it then produces the salary range.

Lu said the tool worked by searching Seek for a specific job with a specific salary. If the site returned a positive response, the request would add $1000 to the salary until Seek said the job was no longer available at that level.

That would tell the What’s My Salary algorithm what the job’s maximum salary was set to.

Lu Launched the site in 2019 and since then has had more than 425,000 users in New Zealand and Australia. In the past year alone there had been a million salary searches.

“I wanted to make a small positive change to the world, and it was a great opportunity to do so while also learning how to code and use cloud services,” Lu said.

It took him just two weeks to develop it.

1 NEWS Seven companies across NZ are implicated so far. (Video first published May 09, 2022)

“I want to promote salary transparency regardless of gender and age. I use the site daily to monitor the performance of the site as well as keep a close eye on salaries within my own analytics industry.”

He said Seek was aware of the website, and it had publicly spoken about pay transparency in the past, but the website was not affiliated with Seek in any way.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said Seek recommended that a salary range was displayed in job ads because it could boost the number of applications.

“However, providing a salary range is at the hirers' discretion. Seek does not display or share any data that hirers have opted to keep private.

“Salary tools available online make a series of assumptions based on website searches and this is not always accurate or reliable."

Advertised salaries increased by 4.7% in the year to May 2023, the fastest annual growth recorded by Seek NZ since its data collection began in 2016.

But with the country in a recession, job ad numbers declined 5% month-on-month and were 22% lower than May 2022, when job ads were at their highest on record.