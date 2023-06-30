Media commentator left 'sobbing' after falling victim to scam

Media commentator Russell Brown says he was left “sobbing” after he fell victim to a scam this week.

Brown shared his experience in a series of tweets late on Thursday saying he had the “worst two hours of my life”.

“Got convincingly scammed, locked out of our bank accounts, and more, crucially, Mum’s. They'd started on ours – consolidating all the money into one account – by the time I twigged and changed the passwords. But I couldn't change Mum's” the initial tweet read.

He said his mum was seriously ill in hospital and the attached phone number was hers.

“Nurses wouldn't let us access Mum's phone, Police couldn't help – and Westpac's fraud line is slammed and took an hour to call back,” another tweet said.

He then tweeted it was sorted but had to “change everything” and wait for new bank cards.

“I called an 0800 number from a text message saying there'd been an authorisation of the mobile app on a new device, spoke to a very smooth English-accented man, missed lots of warning signs...”

Data suggests he is not alone.

The latest Crime and Victimisation Survey released by the Ministry of Justice found the annual number of fraud and deception crimes between November 2021 and 2022 had risen to 510,000 from 288,000 the previous year.

One in 10 adults said they had been a victim of fraud or deception, down from one in six in the previous survey. Two in every 100 said they had been victim of “cybercrime”.

The Crime and Victimisation Survey noted New Zealand European adults experienced a greater increase in fraud and deception offences than other ethnic groups and people with personal incomes of $100,000 or more.

Earlier in the month Kiwis were warned about a number of text scams circulating. It included scammers pretending to be NZ Police, Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency, NZ Post, Inland Revenue, and numerous New Zealand-based banks.

The latest statistics from Cert NZ show cyber crime reports increased 12% in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter, and financial losses were up 66% to almost $6 million.

Advice for dealing with scams: