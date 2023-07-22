The celebrities that have had the biggest losses with NFTs

An Auckland mum makes $6000 after becoming the virtual owner of a mural in South Auckland. (First published April 2021).

Not even the rich and famous are immune to the rollercoaster market of NFTs.

A number of well-known people have spent millions on NFTs (non-fungible tokens), a digital product – usually an image – created with a special code which allows users to prove they own the item.

Here are some of the celebrities that have faced the biggest losses, according to data from Bitcoin Casinos.

Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk, otherwise known as Gary Vee, is an American entrepreneur, author, speaker, and internet personality and unfortunately for him, the biggest loser when it comes to celebrities and NFT.

Vaynerchuk has reportedly lost more than $6 million from his purchase of CryptoPunk #2140, the biggest hit of any celebrity on a single NFT.

He said he believed in the concept of NFTs early on but the NFT market crash was predictable with buyers flipping collectables on the secondary market to make a quick buck.

He believes the market will rebound.

Marshmello

DJ Marshmello, who has created music with the likes of Selena Gomez, Bastille and Khalid joined the NFT trend in 2021 by purchasing KajuKing #1680 for $1.5m.

But a year after purchasing it was listed on NFT marketplace OpenSea for just over $2000.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber jumped on the NFT bandwagon at the beginning of 2022 when he bought from the popular collection Bored Ape Yacht Club.

STUFF/Stuff Justin Bieber bought this monkey NFT in 2022.

After he announced his purchase on Twitter, users mocked Bieber for overpaying for a fairly common NFT.

He bought #3001, valued at more than $2m at the time of the sale. Since then the NFT has dropped 95.65% for a current price of $89,000.

Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul owns the most discounted NFT in the world.

He bought a Bumble Bee NFT for $1m, but it’s now only worth $15.

STUFF/Stuff Logan Paul’s NFT is now worth just $15.

The NFT has nearly dropped to zero, losing 99.9985% of its value since he purchased it in 2021.

Neymar Jr

Footballer Neymar Jr bought Bored Ape Yacht Club #5259 for nearly $1m in January 2022.

The NFT took a huge hit, losing 89.81% of its value. Given the current floor price of the NFT collection, Neymar’s NFT is projected to be worth just under $92,000.

Madonna

Crypto artist Beeple worked with the Material Girl singer to create a trio of racy NFTs.

STUFF/Stuff Madonna also purchased a monkey NFT.

She also bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $737,000 in March. The image, of a monkey wearing a leather hat and necklace had dropped to an estimated $208,000.

Celebrities in New Zealand have also made high-profile investments in NFTs. Rugby player Dan Carter launched an NFT studio and marketplace named Glorious, signing artists such as Neil Finn, Six60 and Nathan Haines, Dick Frizzell, Lisa Reihana and Heather Strak.

Associate professor of commercial law at Auckland University Alex Sims said she was “not surprised” that the prices of many, if not most, NFTs have collapsed.

“I’m on the record saying that this would occur and that people should only be buying NFTs if they actually liked the artwork and/or wanted to support the artist.”

It was also another example of why people should not unthinkingly follow what celebrities were saying or doing, she said.

“And, as the saying goes, if something seems too good to be true, you need to be suspicious about it.”