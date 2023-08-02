Is it worth signing up to a credit card with rewards?

Are you getting value from your credit card rewards scheme, or just paying for the privilege of earning points?

There are a number of credit card reward schemes in the market at the moment, but they don’t all offer the same deal.

Christopher Walsh of financial advice platform MoneyHub says many credit card rewards are high on fees and low on value.

"I frequently receive complaints about poor-value bank-issued cards that don't deliver value and end up costing people $150-plus a year to spend money, albeit with an interest-free period and some form of rewards that, since 2022, have been cut back.”

Here is an overview of what’s available.

ANZ

All major banks offer credit card rewards, although most went through changes late last year.

ANZ offers a range of credit cards including a cashback visa which gives you $1 cash back for every $150 spent, Airpoints Visa where you earn one Airpoints Dollar for every $170 dollars spent, cashback platinum, where you earn $1 cash back for every $120 spent and Airpoints Visa platinum where you earn one Airpoints Dollar for every $110 spent.

The interest rate for all purchases on the cards is 19.95% per annum, apart from the low-rate Visa which is 12.9%. There is also an annual fee of up to $150.

Westpac

Westpac also offers a wide range of cards, with perks including earning Airpoints, Hotpoints, getting access to more than 1300 airport lounges and overseas travel insurance for up to 120 days.

With the Westpac Airpoints Mastercard you earn one Airpoints Dollar for every $150 spent on your card up to $3500 then one Airpoints Dollar for every $300 spent each month.

The Platinum card earns one Airpoints Dollar for every $110 spent up to $7000 then one Airpoints Dollar for every $220 spent each month, as well as a Status Point for every $225 spent, no Koru membership fee and a $145 discount off a standard 12-month individual membership.

Its World card lets you earn one Airpoints Dollar for every $95 spent up to $15,000, then one Airpoints Dollar for every $190 spent each month, as well as one Status Point for every $225 you spend, two complimentary Valet Parking eVouchers each year, Priority Pass lounge access to more than 1300 airport lounges around the world, and Koru membership benefits.

With its Hotpoints cards, depending on the card, you could earn one Hotpoint for every $1 spent up to $3500 then 0.5 Hotpoints for every $1 spent each month, or earn 1.5 Hotpoints for every $1 spent up to $7000 then one Hotpoint for every $1 spent each month, or and earn two Hotpoints for every $1 spent up to $15,000 then one Hotpoint for every $1 spent each month.

Some of the cards also include airport lounge access and travel insurance.

Interest rates are either 16.95% or 20.95%, while fees ranging from $40 to $310.

Other banks

Kiwibank offers a zero-annual-fees card as well as Airpoints. Depending on the card you can earn one Airpoints Dollar for every $200 spent or one Airpoints Dollar for every $115 spent. You can also earn one Status Point for every $200 spent, a Koru membership discount and travel insurance.

Its three cards have fees ranging from $0 to $181 and purchase interest rates ranging from 12.9% to 20.95%.

ASB credit cards let you earn True Rewards Dollars and get travel insurance, and the highest annual fee is $80. Rates range from 13.5% to 20.95%.

Depending on the card you can earn one True Rewards dollar for every $150 spent, one True Rewards dollar for every $100 your business spends, or one True Rewards dollar for every $100 spent.

Meanwhile BNZ opts for Fly Buys points. The highest fee on its cards is $90 a year and purchase interest rates range from 12.9% to 20.95%.

Depending on the card a $40 or $20 spent earns one Flybuys point, as well as access to a concierge service, travel insurance and emergency travel assistance.

Retail stores

Retail stores offering credit cards with rewards include Farmers, The Warehouse and Flight Centre.

John Bisset/Stuff For travel-lovers, Flight Centre offers its own Mastercard.

Flight Centre offers its own Mastercard, which lets consumers earn 1.5 Flight Centre Reward points for every $100 spent outside of Flight Centre or three points for purchases at Flight Centre. When redeemed, every Flight Centre Reward earned equates to $1credit towards your Flight Centre account.

It has a purchase interest rate of 22.95% and a $50 annual fee.

The Farmers Mastercard lets shoppers earn 1 Farmers Club Point for every $10 spent anywhere Mastercard is accepted. It has a purchase rate of 25.95% and a $50 annual fee.

The Warehouse Group has teamed up with SBS Money to provide the Warehouse Money Purple Visa Credit Card. This credit card offers one “purple dollar” for every $150 spent wherever Visa is accepted. One purple dollar equals $1 and can be redeemed at participating retailers, either in-store or online.

It has a purchase rate of 22.9% and a $55 annual fee.

Amex

For the travel lovers, American Express offers the fastest-earning platinum credit card for Airpoints, with every $59 spent earning one Airpoints Dollar. The card also offers travel insurance, Koru joining fee waiver and two VIP lounges with priority pass per year. Its annual fees range between $0 and $1250.

If you’re able to clear your credit card balance on time each month, rewards can be a way to earn some perks.

But Walsh points out that, with any credit card, all the benefits are lost if you don’t pay it in full and start being charged interest.

“And so many New Zealanders don't pay off the balance, which is a fast track to expensive debt that should be avoided now more than ever.

“Rewards cards only work if you can relay 100% of the balance the month it's due. If you are in any doubt about what you can afford, it's likely that the best credit card is no credit card.”