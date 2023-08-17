Credit card surcharges: Why cafes charge, supermarkets don't, and no one knows how much we really pay

Surcharges for Paywave and credit card transactions are getting more attention as the cost of living squeezes households.

If you pay with a credit card, you pay a surcharge. If you use Paywave, you pay a surcharge. If you buy tickets online, you probably pay a surcharge.

And while nothing new, card surcharges and banking fees were becoming challenging for many businesses as rising costs became a greater focus in people’s lives, First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said.

But no organisation Stuff contacted, including the Commerce Commission, Payments NZ and Worldline, could say how much New Zealanders were spending on surcharges each year.

Wilkinson said most retailers would build into their prices the cost of fees that card companies charged them. But for some in highly competitive sectors, that was not possible, Wilkinson said.

“In these cases, the retailers need to show the best possible price and then leave it up to customers in how they will choose to pay, if they want the convenience of using credit or Paywave.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says some retailers already include the price of surcharges in the price of their products.

Initially, surcharges were specific to the hospitality sector, then spread to tourism with hotels, rental cars and now even duty-free retailers levying customers who chose to pay by card, he said.

This was consistent across Australasia and the South Pacific.

“The very large retailers have the ability to negotiate fees with the banks and card companies, which is why you don't see surcharges when purchasing groceries or home improvement products as an example, however even for these businesses, these costs add up and are an impact on the bottom line.”

In November the Retail Payment System Act was introduced and set limits on interchange fees between card companies, which are the largest component of merchant card service fees.

The Commerce Commission had begun cracking down on companies charging excessive surcharges.

In May it approached a number of large firms, raising concerns about the level of their surcharges.

Earlier in the month it issued an open letter about its work promoting appropriate surcharging and encouraged businesses to do the right thing by their customers.

Parliament TV David Clark, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, explains in May why the Government moved to cap the merchant fees retailers have to pay to accept credit card payments.

Some companies had begun plans to reduce surcharges, including 2degrees, which intended to reduce its surcharge from 1.75% to 1% later this year. Some councils were reviewing and reducing surcharges for rates bills and other services.

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said despite the updates to the payments system, the retail association was not confident the changes had made a material difference to the cost of payments for consumers or businesses.

“In fact, it seems that in some circumstances we have seen the costs of payments be placed into other charges for businesses,” she said.

“By only looking at the interchange fee the legislation is limited to certain costs in the entire payments system – like the acquiring fees.”

123rf Paying by Paywave will often leave you paying extra.

Retail NZ was keen to see the Commerce Commission review the entire payments system to simplify these costs for consumers and businesses.

When it comes to putting surcharges into prices, Young said not all retailers did it because it was hard for retailers to calculate merchant fees given that different cards had different interchange rates.

“Some transactions will cost merchants more than 2%, some less – it depends on the mix of cards that customers choose to use in any given retailer.”

Later this year Retail NZ will undertake new research on the costs of merchant fees and what changes retailers were seeing as a result of the regulation.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said many large retailers had special agreements in place, which made their transaction costs cheaper than small retailers’.

This meant that while the price of milk might be the same, the revenue received by a merchant after transaction fees might be less.

There was also the issue of benefits of cards. High spenders received card rewards, which meant that if they were not shouldering the full cost of the transactions, they were left better off.

Consumers should have the option to opt-out of cost, if they do not receive a commensurate benefit, he said.

“This is the case when use of credit and debit cards give you convenience, but if that is increasing the price of your purchases by the surcharge amount, then you may opt to pay by eftpos or cash. Otherwise everyone bears the cost, which is inefficient and inequitable.”