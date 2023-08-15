Income growth remains strong for wage and salary earners - but no budge on gender pay gap

Although women had historically strong growth in median hourly earnings, there was no statistically significant change in the gender pay gap.

Wages and salaries are continuing to rise at a record pace – but the gender pay gap is refusing to budge, according to Stats NZ.

Figures released on Tuesday showed the median weekly earnings from wages and salaries grew by 7.1% ($84) over the year to June, to reach $1273. This was the second-largest annual rise since the series began in 1998, surpassed only by the increase in the year to June 2022.

“Median weekly earnings continued to grow strongly over the year, especially for women, whose earnings rose 8.1% annually, following record growth the previous year,” labour market manager Malak Shafik said.

Over the year, median hourly earnings from wages and salaries were up 6.6% ($1.95) to reach $31.61.

Median hourly earnings for women were up 7.7% over the year, to reach $30.15 – this was the largest annual increase in the series.

Men’s median hourly earnings were up 7% to $33 – the second-largest annual increase in the series.

This put the gender pay gap for the June 2023 quarter at 8.6%, based on median hourly earnings.

Shafik said although women had historically strong growth in median hourly earnings, there was no statistically significant change in the gender pay gap over the year.

“Women working in full-time wage and salary jobs saw higher median hourly earnings growth than those working part-time.”

Median hourly earnings for women in full-time wage and salary jobs were up 8.8% over the year, to reach $32.60, while hourly earnings for women working part-time increased 4.2% annually.

Comparatively, men saw roughly equal growth in both full-time and part-time median hourly earnings, up 6.5 and 6.3% respectively.

This week the Labour Government promised to introduce a law requiring large employers to publicly report their gender pay gap.

The proposal would see every company with more than 250 staff required to publicly report its internal gender pay gap. After four years of reporting the requirement would expand to companies with more than 100 employees.