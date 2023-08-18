Good Shepherd NZ launches 'Good Now, Good Later' small loans

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

People working with financial mentors wil be able to get small loans within 48 hours thanks to a new scheme aimed at making loans more manageable.

Good Shepherd NZ has launched “Good Now, Good Later”, small, buy now pay later-style, loans for people who need a hand with immediate, essential costs. They do not have interest and or fees.

People working with community financial mentors will be able to access small loans of up to $500 paid back over 16 weeks.

Good Shepherd’s head of financial wellbeing, Natalie Vincent, said people could use the loans to deal with their most immediate financial concern, which then would let them get on with their longer-term financial challenges, with the support of their financial mentor.

She said the proposed regulatory changes recently announced to buy now, pay later (BNPL) do not go far enough to mitigate the harm this lending could cause for some New Zealanders.

At the end of March 10.5% of all BNPL loans were in arrears, according to data from Centrix.

Stuff Good Shepherd is offering small loans for people who need a hand with immediate, essential costs.

Those with limited incomes and dealing with the high cost of living were particularly exposed to getting caught in a cycle of using BNPL for essential day-to-day living, which meant “interest-free, fee-free” loans quickly became larger and unmanageable through default and collection fee, she said.

Sometimes the amount people were allowed to borrow was extended without their having requested it.

“To make sure the loans are suitable for clients, Good Now, Good Later loans will be provided based on a recommendation from the financial mentor they are working with. For people who are struggling to stay afloat financially, a Good Now, Good Later loan will provide a quick solution to their most immediate needs,” Vincent said.

Half of the clients who approached Good Shepherd for support already had BNPL facilities they were unable to manage. To avoid missing payments and incurring fees, people wee prioritising debt repayments over other costs such as food and power.