New Zealand could do better on parental leave, report shows

New Zealand is in the bottom quartile of developed countries for primary carer parental leave and is one of only three that does not legislate for paid leave for partners, a new report says.

NZ's first State of Parental Leave Report by the Parental Leave Register contains insights from 226 organisations and found 90% offered paid primary carer leave and paid partner leave above the statutory requirement.

The data comes from organisations that have chosen to register to showcase their parental leave policies.

The Government offers 26 weeks of paid parental leave to the primary caregiver up to a cap of $712.17 per week before tax.

According to research institute Motu, 70% of New Zealand mothers take less parental leave than they want to, largely because of financial constraints.

The report found 92% of employers on the register paid 100% of a new parent’s salary, while 52% topped up the Government’s payments.

When it comes to partner leave, employers offered an average of five weeks’ paid leave and one in four employers offered equal paid parental leave at an average of nine weeks.

SUPPLIED Stephanie Pow says New Zealand still has a long way to go when it comes to parental leave.

When the parent eventually returned, 90% of employers offered arrangements such as reduced working hours and remote working on a temporary basis to make the transition back to working life easier.

New Zealand was one of the most expensive countries in the world for childcare as a percentage of income, and parents who earned the average wage with two children in full-time childcare would likely spend more than 30% of their income on daycare.

To ease this burden, one in 20 employers were providing childcare assistance to employees, including having a childcare subsidy, or an on-site emergency nanny. Almost all employers offered a private room for parents to feed their children or pump if necessary.

The Parental Leave Register was created by financial services start-up Crayon as a way to create transparency around parental leave.

Founder and chief executive of Crayon Stephanie Pow said the data was “promising for parents” and upon first glance at the report, people might question why any legislative changes would need to be made when most employers offered additional benefits.

But because the data was skewed towards larger employers who had registered, there was a tail of smaller employers who were not in the position to offer the same benefits.

123rf.com Parents often have to go back to work earlier than they would have liked after having a baby due to financial reasons.

“This data set is more representative of larger organisations that can afford to enhance their policies. In comparing New Zealand’s statutory entitlements to other developed countries that are investing heavily in the future generation, we’re not exactly covering ourselves in glory.

“Raising the bar for all Kiwi parents is important for the wellbeing of our whānau and for our long-term economic outcomes.”

As part of their election campaigns, both Labour and National have proposed changes to how the parental leave system works in New Zealand.

Labour said, if elected, it would introduce four weeks of paid parental leave on top of the two weeks unpaid partner leave that is already offered.This scheme would start on July 1 next year with two weeks and would expand to three weeks in July 2025 and four in July 2026.

This would be paid at the equivalent of Government-paid primary carer leave.

If elected, the National party would allow both parents to take Government-paid parental leave concurrently or in instalments.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission has been calling for paid leave for new dads as a way to help close the gender pay gap and set women up for a fairer retirement after a report found women have 20% less in their KiwiSaver accounts than men.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora policy director Suzy Morrissey said that was partly due to the mothers bearing the childcare load. But she believed the gap could be closed if men were offered a chance to have paid time off with their new family, rather than returning to work straight away.