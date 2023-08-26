University students increasingly concerned about cost of living and job security

Staff and students at Victoria University of Wellington protest ahead of outcome of voluntary redundancy process being confirmed.

It’s always been tough being a student, but with the cost of living rising and a recession, it's harder than ever.

So we asked students from each of the main universities to share their biggest concerns and what they think a solution might be.

Xavier Moir, 22, University of Canterbury

For me personally it’s a combination of cost of living and job security for next year.

I am very fortunate to currently have a decent amount of savings and solid income while I complete my studies, but costs of rent, food, and other necessary expenses are increasing at such a rate that it’s difficult to keep up.

I’m currently in the process of job hunting for next year and hopeful that I can find something in time to be able to keep myself afloat once studies conclude, but this is increasingly something that’s plaguing my thoughts.

I think the main thing affecting students right now is cost of living.

Supplied Xavier Moir, 22, says he is concerned about the cost of living and job security.

Many are working long hours in sometimes multiple jobs just to keep a roof over their heads, and are struggling to balance all the pressures that come from being a student in 2023. It’s just becoming unfeasible.

In terms of what can be done, some support for students through the likes of maybe a universal allowance to enable people to thrive, and redirect their currently spread-thin energy towards studies and other personal matters that will result in better outcomes for all in the long run.

I think most students are sick of money being a primary concern and want to feel like they have choices. There’s such a lack of belonging and connectedness throughout students today in part because we just do not have the luxury to do so.

Bryant McIntyre, 21, University of Canterbury

As a student currently, cost of living is a massive one that is affecting my friends and myself. Money is tight and with costs rising, having to work more has meant that I often find less and less time to study.

I do think UC is good about this however as things like lecture recording help make study more flexible and mean that it's easier to make my study work around my other work.

Supplied Bryant McIntyre, 21, will be graduating this year and is concerned about work after uni.

As a soon-to-be finishing student, the job market is a terrifying thing to look at. Everyone is talking ChatGPT and how it's going to change the job market thus I worry that the grad roles I'm looking at might not lead me into the careers that I want to go into.

In my area of study lecturers tend to be relatively open about ChatGPT with the fact they don't know what its impact is going to be. They do encourage exploring how it's used, so I often use ChatGPT to look at my notes and create question cards to help with study.

Quintin Jane, 22, Otago University Students’ Association president

[My] biggest concern right now is cost-of-living.

Student incomes are already super tight, and rising food bills are only adding more pressure.

In Dunedin rents have been steadily climbing over the last few years, quickly absorbing any increases we see in the living loan.

Supplied Quintin Jane, 22, says rent increases are hitting Dunedin students hard.

It’s the rent increases that are affecting students in Dunedin the most.

The last couple of years in particular, these have been keeping pace with increases to the living loan, which means that money goes to rent rather than places it’d be helpful like food and power.

The student rental market means that rents down here are tailored to our income, the market reflects what we get in living costs.

Targeted financial support for students that they don’t have to borrow, and can’t be absorbed by rent is needed to reduce the cost-of-living pressure we’re facing.

Bradley Lyle, 23, the University of Auckland

My biggest concerns at the moment revolve around my finances and job prospects once I graduate university.

I’m currently doing a double degree in science and commerce, and have been looking at relevant internships and job opportunities relating to these areas. Yet they seem to be few and far between, with the majority also being unpaid and in regional areas.

As I do not currently have a job to focus on completing my studies, travelling regionally for an unpaid internship is currently not feasible for me and makes me nervous about my future job prospects.

Supplied Bradley Lyle, 23, is concerned his degree will amount to nothing.

On top of this, I cannot further my studies as I have almost reached the limit amount on my student loan, meaning any further study I undertake will have to come out of my own pocket, something which I cannot afford to do.

This is also exacerbated by NZ's HECS-HELP system which requires payoff after earning even a low income. Combine this with the current cost of living crisis and housing affordability, and I’m really concerned that my current degrees will amount to nothing as I will not be able to gain employment, which in return will affect my chances of ever owning a home and mean I’ll most likely have to pick up a more mundane job to financially survive.

Katherine Blow, 22, Victoria University

Cost of living and my ever-increasing student loan.

Supplied Katherine Blow, 22, says her student loan is continuing to increase.

Solutions such as a universal student allowance or study wage would ensure every student is able to live with dignity whilst significantly decreasing student loan debt.

Hana Pilkinton-Ching, 21, Victoria University

The biggest immediate stress for me, and I would say most students, is keeping up with the cost of living, and trying to fit in work and study while still looking after ourselves.

Then there is the looming stress of the climate crisis, compounded by deep frustration at government inaction. While this doesn't get a whole lot of attention, I think it really affects the way that we feel about the future.

Supplied Hana Pilkinton-Ching, 21, says climate change is a top issue for her.

It's hard to be studying these big issues at uni and learning about how we could do so much better, then looking at the world around us and feel like it isn't taken seriously. We want to do more about it, but we're also just trying to get by each week.

There is so much the government can do to support students, like introducing a study wage for all, and it ultimately comes back to valuing the work of learning rather than just accepting that students should struggle.

An easy and achievable win is free public transport for students, which the Free Fares campaign is pushing for. Just focusing on "bread and butter" in the context of a cost of living crisis and climate crisis is definitely not the one. The Government should step up and look after people and the planet.