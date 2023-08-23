Retail spending drops for third consecutive quarter, Stats NZ data shows

Retail spending is continuing to decline, according to Stats NZ.

Wallets remain squeezed and people are opting to buy less, Stats NZ data shows.

The total volume of retail sales fell 1% in the June quarter compared to the March quarter. It is the third consecutive quarterly decline, after a 1.6% fall in March and 1.1% drop in December.

The total volume of seasonally adjusted retail sales was $25 billion. Without adjusting for seasonal patterns and price effects, the value of total retail sales was $29b in the quarter, up 2.5% ($725 million) compared with the June 2022 quarter.

The largest contributors to the fall in the quarter were food and beverage services, down 4.4% compared with the March quarter while hardware, building, and garden supplies, clothing, footwear, and personal accessories and recreational goods were all down 4.8%.

Motor vehicle and parts retailing had the largest rise, up 3.7% this quarter, after a 2.1% fall in the March 2023 quarter.

“Increased sales reported by vehicle dealers this quarter were likely influenced by impending changes to the Clean Car Discount scheme in July,” business financial statistics manager Thomas Cooper said.

Seven of the 15 industries had lower seasonally adjusted sales values in the June 2023 quarter compared with the March 2023 quarter.

Fuel retailing was down 7.2% ($184m) and supermarket and grocery stores were up 1.8% ($117m).

Ten of the 16 regions had higher seasonally adjusted sales values in the June quarter compared with the March quarter.

Auckland was up 0.5% ($62m).

Stock values had also increased and as of June 30 the total value of stock held was $9.4b, up 0.8% on the same time last year.

In the September 2022 quarter, a few businesses’ structural changes resulted in some activity moving from the electrical and electronic goods retailing industry to the department stores industry. This change may be continuing to impact on the results in these industries.

By industry, the largest movements were in electrical and electronic goods retailing, which was down 23%, department stores were up 10% and motor vehicle and parts retailing was up 3.3%.

ASB senior economist Kim Mundy said the decline was all the more noticeable given the context of strong population growth in the first half of 2023.

On a per-capita basis, total volumes fell 1.6% quarter-on-quarter and are now down 5.2% year-on-year.

“The per-capita falls highlight that the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy tightening to date is having the desired effect in cooling household demand.”

The rest of the year was likely to be even more challenging for consumers and, by extension, the retail sector, she said.

“Household savings buffers have been eroded, wage price inflation is cooling and by our estimate there is at least another 50bps of tightening to work its way through the system, despite our expectation that the RBNZ will leave the OCR on hold at 5.5% for the rest of this year.”

As a result, there were few bright spots, but the earlier than expected turn in the housing market was the most notable.

“Nevertheless, at this early stage it looks like the housing market will turn gently and, on its own, is unlikely to offset the numerous headwinds facing the sector. At the very least, a per-capita consumption recession is likely to remain in play over the remainder of 2023.”