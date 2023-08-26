Worldline develops technology that will allow eftpos users to pay contactless

The eftpos contactless technology was tried at two fast food restaurants in Auckland.

Eftpos users rejoice, paying with your phone will finally be an option next year.

Transactional services company Worldline has developed new contactless technology that will let customers use their phones to store a digital eftpos card, loyalty cards and identification to simplify paying for items at the checkout.

Like Paywave, which debit card users have been able to use for more than 10 years, eftpos cardholders will be able to simply tap their phone on the terminal to pay.

Within the one tap, the payment is processed, any applicable loyalty points are applied and age verified if paying for items such as alcohol.

Worldline chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said all consumers needed was their existing smartphone and bank app installed on their phone. The software allowed customers to use their existing digital wallets (iOS or Android) on their phone to store payment information.

Traditional eftpos use accounted for only 23% of all electronic in-store transactions and Worldline has advocated for new local debit solutions that were cheaper for retailers and gave consumers a better shopping experience, Proffit said.

Retailers or consumers would still have to pay some sort of fee to use the Worldline contactless payment.

“We are currently in the process with banks to determine how much charges to customers will be, however it will be cheaper than what they pay today for a contactless transaction.”

A trial was run at two Restaurant Brand fast food chains in Auckland throughout June and July, which Proffit said was a success.

Parliament TV David Clark, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, explains in May why the Government moved to cap the merchant fees retailers have to pay to accept credit card payments.

Once rolled out in the second half of 2024, consumers would be able to pay with Worldline contactless at any eftpos terminal in New Zealand.

Retailers can use their existing terminals.

“Worldline is investing a significant amount of money and resource in contactless because we believe this technology is addressing a real need in the market.

“We want to make prices more competitive for retailers with regards to payments and give consumers more choice and a better shopping experience at the checkout.”

It expected the loyalty card technology to also be released next year, while and identity verification, such as for the purchase of alcohol, would launch in 2025.