Would you be willing to pay $5.50 for a side of butter?

A side of butter can cost you when you go to a cafe.

A $14.50 sausage roll caused outrage this week – but it came with deli-made relish and garnish which upped the price.

So how much are cafes charging for sides like relishes, butter and sauces?

A Stuff employee visited Christchurch's Grizzly this week and bought a $2.50 bagel. But when she wanted extra butter, it took the total to $8.

Sara Ellis, director of retail operations at Grizzly, said there could have been some slight confusion and one of the team members might have substituted Zany Zeus cream cheese, because a buttered bagel was not offered on the menu – but the Stuff employee said it was definitely butter.

“I’m sure our Welder team was trying to do the right thing by substituting our cream cheese for butter to allow for a customer request, but I definitely agree it makes it an expensive pat of butter,” Ellis said.

“In general, if an item is part of our ‘have here’ offering, ie something we would be toasting, plating, and offering table service with, we don’t charge for butter,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kayes Bakery co-owner Luella Penniall say they want to buy New Zealand-made butter to use in their biscuits, but Australian butter is often less expensive.

Throughout the country the charge for sides such as butter and sauces varied.

A spokesperson for Auckland’s Common Ground Eatery said the cafe charged $2 for a side of hollandaise or house aioli, but its house relish or butter had no charge.

Head barista and coffee roaster at Hangar Luise Metelka said the Wellington cafe charged $1.50 for a side of homemade chilli jam, fruit jam and aioli.

The cafe only served a side of butter with a $6 cheese scone and $6 banana bread, and it was already calculated in the price.

“We will have to put up our prices soon though. Obviously the price increase of ingredients has hurt us massively. We tend to work more with olive oil than butter, so I wouldn't say that butter alone has caused problems.”

A spokesperson for Tauranga eatery Love Rosie said her store charged 50c for a side of butter or a side of relish, while a spokesperson for River Kitchen in Nelson said it also charged 50c for butter and extra condiments on meals.

“Any extra charges are written on our menu, and we advise the customers, it’s their choice if they want it or not.”

In July, Te Puke bakery made the news after it charged a Bay of Plenty man 70c for a “small squirt of sauce” with his hot chips, but owner of the bakery Justin Beaufill said people who could not afford to pay for sauce should eat at home instead.

“We are facing rising costs too – the cost of everything has gone up and sauce costs money too.”

The bakery also offered sauce sachets for 70c, which it had recently increased from 60c.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Most places either have no charge or charge a small amount for butter, while homemade sauces are a bit more expensive.

At CBK restaurant, customers were given a portion of tomato sauce with meals, but if they want more, it was $1.50 a squirt in a small ceramic container as sauce was not included into the meal.

At Grizzly, Ellis said bagels were a “tricky” part of the menu because they were sold on the assumption they were being bagged up and taken home.

“This is actually the main reason we don't offer a buttered bagel, as we see a big part of the value of our products lying in the fact we're doing something unique that isn't easily replicated.

“In saying that, if a buttered bagel is something our customers want, we'll definitely look into incorporating it into our menu – with our Grizzly twist of course. We’ll also talk to the team, and figure out what happened and make sure this isn’t happening routinely.”