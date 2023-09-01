Living wage increases but what does that mean for you?

The living wage is rising by $2.35 on Friday – but what does that actually mean?

Here’s a quick guide to how it works, and how it might affect you.

What is the living wage?

The living wage is a level of income that is deemed to be enough for a worker to meet their basic needs.

This year’s recalculation is linked to the five-year measurement review of the living wage, conducted by the NZ Family Social Policy Centre Research Unit. In other years, the wage is linked to New Zealand’s average ordinary time hourly rate.

The rate is consistent no matter where in the country you live.

How much is it increasing to?

For the past year the living wage has been $23.65 an hour but from Friday it will rise 9.9% to $26.

The rate was $22.75 in 2021 and $22.10 in 2020.

I get paid the living wage – does that mean my pay will automatically increase?

That depends on whether or not your employer is an accredited living wage employer.

There are more than 370 employers that are accredited living wage employers. When the living wage rises, these companies will automatically increase their living wage pay for their employers.

stuff/juan zarama perini Kāpura has rolled out living wage adjustments to all employees. Staff at one of their venues, Huxley's, talk to Stuff about the decision to pay the living wage.

If you are currently paid the living wage, but don’t work for an accredited employer, there is no obligation to increase your pay to the new living wage.

An example of this can be seen at The Warehouse.

Workers at West City in Auckland and Palmerston North said they would strike on Friday afternoon to seek public support for a living wage in their stores.

First Union organiser Nicholas Mayne said more than 1400 of its members who worked at The Warehouse were in bargaining with the company.

The Warehouse previously offered the living wage but had now offered less. It offered a 4% increase for those with more than one year's service, while those with less than one year of service had been offered minimum wage. After a year, that would take workers from $23.58 to $24.52 an hour.

Richard Parker, chief human resources officer, at The Warehouse Group said it believed the 4% increase was fair in what was a “particularly challenging trading environment”.