Here's where you can get meat for $11.50 a kilogram

Ingredient boxes might be good for your culinary creativity but are they actually good value?

Move over, meal delivery kits, ingredient boxes are having a moment.

Unlike their highly-prepped predecessors which come packed with all you need to make a meal from scratch, ingredient boxes bring the basics – think protein or fruit and veges – to your door and let you decide how to use them.

But while they’re good for your culinary creativity, are they actually good value? Here’s how a few of the boxes causing the biggest buzz stack up.

Onlinemeats.co.nz

What’s in the box?

Fresh meat, cut to order. There are eight boxes to choose from, containing the likes of lamb shanks, Angus beef mince, steak and sausages, chicken breast, bacon and rolled pork roasts.

How big is it?

Boxes start at 3.5kg – enough to feed two people for five nights – while the largest box on offer, the Big Budget meat box, is 9.6kg.

How much is it?

With such a wide range of boxes, prices vary significantly. The smallest will set you back $68 (or $19.40/kg), while the largest costs $135 ($14/kg). On a price per kilo basis, the best value box is actually the 6.5kg Spring Family/Whānau box, which costs $75 or about $11.50/kg.

Yes, there are some chicken drumsticks in there which you’d usually be able to pick up for less than $11.50/kg at the supermarket. But there’s also premium diced and minced beef – good luck finding that for less than $23/kg – so, on balance, it’s a pretty good deal.

123rf The best value box from Onlinemeats.co.nz contains chicken drumsticks, premium diced and minced beef among other things and works out to cost $11.50/kg. (File photo)

However, given the weight of the boxes, delivery can be quite pricey. We’re talking an extra $20 to get the spring box shipped to my door in Taranaki, which bumps the price up to almost $14/kg. That’s still pretty good value in the economic hellscape that is 2023 and, if you’re in Auckland, you can take advantage of free click and collect from the Otahuhu butchery.

Can I get it?

Probably. Deliveries are made around the country but, in the interests of quality and freshness, customers in rural areas are advised to get their goodies delivered to an urban address.

Wonky Box

What’s in the box?

Not the prettiest fruit and vege you’ve ever seen, but that’s the point. Wonky Box sources, from local growers, fruit and vegetables that would not usually make the cut in supermarkets. The produce might be misshapen, marked or outside the optimal size for supermarkets but still tasty and nutritious.

Supplied Wonky Box rescues fruit and vegetables that would not usually make the cut in supermarkets.

How big is it?

Whether you choose a fruit and vege box (minimum of 10 varieties of produce) or a vege box (eight to 10 different veges), it should last a couple of people about a fortnight. If you’re feeding a family, a weekly subscription is probably the way to go.

How much is it?

Each box is $32, plus around $7 delivery. That works out to around $10 per person, per week – not a bad price to keep scurvy at bay.

Can I get it?

Wonky Box started out serving the lower North Island and Auckland but recently expanded to cover non-rural addresses in Gisborne, Napier/Hastings, New Plymouth, Taupō, Tauranga, Thames, Waikato, Whakatāne, Whanganui and Whangārei.

The Meat Box

What’s in the box?

Absolutely all sorts. Some of the offerings from The Meat Box are more of a gift basket than a meal ingredients kit – they can contain chocolate, pretzels, alcohol and cheese as well as meat.

They’re also customisable, so you can add all sorts of extras and build more of a complete meal kit than an ingredients box.

How big is it?

That really depends on the box. They start as small as a kilo of chicken wings and a bottle of hot sauce, and grow right up to a super-sized family box with 6.7kg of chicken, beef, pork and smallgoods.

How much is it?

The Meat Box seems more boutique-y than onlinemeats.co.nz and its prices reflect that. The family box comes in at $219.95 ($32.80/kg) while the chicken wings and hot sauce will set you back $29.50.

Shipping is free on orders over $150, otherwise a flat fee of $8 to North Island addresses. South Island deliveries cost $15 for up to 5kg plus $5 for every additional kg.

Can I get it?

The Meat Box delivers nationwide, but the standard caveat about rural deliveries applies. Couriers can and do get delayed so if you want to be sure your meat will arrive in top condition, consider collecting it from an address in town.