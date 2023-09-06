Women spend $20k on periods: 'You can't say it isn't sexist'

Thousands of dollars will be spent on period products during a woman’s lifetime.

Ever wondered what your period is really costing you?

New research shows people with a menstrual cycle will spend an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 on period products during their lifetimes.

And this is just based on disposable period products and doesn’t take into account inflation nor does it cover things in the “period ecosystem” such as hot water bottles, wheat packs or painkillers, The Period Place co-founder Danika Revell said.

“In a nutshell, it’s a bloody lot. You can’t say that having to pay an extra $20,000 for something in your life that you can’t control that happens while you’re at home but also while you’re out in society, is fair, and isn’t sexist. Even if it’s just ‘accidental sexism’ because menstrual equality hasn’t been broadly considered before, it still is.”

Before Covid hit, the cost barrier meant 70,000 people had no access to period products.

The Period Place is the largest menstrual justice charity in the country and is working towards period equity through advocacy, outreach, education, promotion and its nationwide period product donation programme.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Jacinda Ardern was at Fairfield College in Hamilton to give details about phase two of combatting period poverty in schools.

“There are so many people who are being supported by us and other organisations around Aotearoa who help locally, but unfortunately, systemic change and non-stop widespread availability of period products hasn’t happened in Aotearoa - yet,” Revell said.

Countdown had teamed up with The Period Place to donate 5 cents from the sale of every period product from U By Kotex, Libra, Carefree, Stayfree, Tampax, Oi Organic, Tom Organic, Bonds, Vagisil, Femfresh, Evamay and Essentials go to The Period Place, with the same suppliers also dipping in by donating a single period product for every pack sold until September 23.

Countdown would also offer a one-off $20,000 cash donation.

Gynaecologist Dr Amelia Ryan from Advanced Gynaecology Auckland said she was pleased the conversation was happening.

Supplied The Period Place co-founder Danika Revell and gynaecologist Dr Amelia Ryan.

“All genders and all ages must be made more aware of periods with reliable information. These conversations will facilitate period friendly schools and workplaces, create supportive partners and competent and understanding parents, teachers and doctors,” she said.

But for period equity to happen in New Zealand, a lot still needed to change, Revell said.

“We need legislation change that covers every bathroom outside the home to include access to disposable period products, we need every workplace to admit that they take care of their employees with toilet paper for personal hygiene and accept that they need to provide the right product for periods and not expect their staff to use bunches of toilet paper in their undies when at work.”

Menstrual health education should be started in primary school as girls as young as seven were getting their periods.

“There are costs - economically, socially and personally, but they all add up to better for the individual and better for society.

“Economically, organisations will be paying to put period products in their bathrooms, but what they will save on lost productivity from people not having to go to the bathroom to change the bunch of toilet paper, or not having to leave the workplace to find somewhere to buy products is much more than that.”