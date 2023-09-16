Struggling students call for 'study wage for all': 'Support systems flawed'

University students are calling for changes to Studylink because they say many are struggling to move out of home and make ends meet.

Ellen Dixon, national president of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Association, said a growing number of students were staying with their parents or moving to flats with numerous people to manage the cost-of-living crisis.

“In saying this though, a number who fit into the latter category are still relying on payments from family, especially if they have inconsistent employment alongside study.”

“Given that finding employment at 18 can be inconsistent or low waged, it is now largely required to fund oneself while studying to pay for rent or food,” she said.

It also meant instead of moving cities to study, many were opting to stay in their home towns.

“Finances are the primary reason for this, but also familiarity with their education environment and friend groups. The days where you plan to travel to study have been somewhat minimised due to the pandemic, with a number of students taking OE in the latter half of their degrees.”

She also knew of people who had moved back in with their parents after finishing their degrees.

Hana Pilkinton-Ching, campaigns officer at Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association, agreed more students were living at home, if they are able to, because it was “simply too hard” to keep up with the cost of living and rent while you're also studying.

”School leavers are understandably staying home because halls are unaffordable and renting is out of reach for many, especially when you're just out of home.

Sudeshna Senadeera and her daughter Githara Gunawardena met with Ōhāriu MP Greg O'Connor but left with a sour taste in their mouths.

“As well as this, we see students who are already studying moving home partway through their degree, sometimes finishing their degree by distance, even if the courses aren't properly provided by distance, or even dropping out.”

She said the trend was connected to the high cost of living, high rent prices and out-of-date Government support for student living costs.

“Existing systems of student support are fundamentally flawed, and we believe they need to be overhauled and replaced with a Study Wage for All: a debt-free allowance to all students which allows us to live with dignity and focus on our studies.”

Students can access a student allowance through Studylink, if they meet the criteria.

The Government raised the allowance by 7.22% to keep up with inflation from April 1but what students can be paid is still based on a number of factors including parental income until they are 24, partner income, the student’s own income, age and residency status.

For Khai Dye-Brinkman, a strained family relationship meant the 24-year-old had left home at 18 to study in Auckland, but it hadn’t come without struggle.

”I currently rent a property with my partner, and have a very strained relationship with my parents due to me being queer.

”In my position, paying rent takes 70% of my weekly income from Studylink, and only allows me $120 a week to pay for groceries, transport and utilities. I don’t receive any financial support from my parents. I can’t afford to have a social life, and often opt to study from home instead of spending money on transport due to low funds.

They said students were being “incredibly disadvantaged” by the Studylink system, particularly with student allowances.

“Queer students in particular are directly disadvantaged with many being unable to even submit the necessary parental income information to Studylink due to unsafe living conditions or strained parental relationships.

”Personally, I am lucky enough to be 24, which completely removes the necessity to submit parental income information, but for students who are not 24, they do not have that option.”

Students protested outside Minister of Finance Grant Robertson’s office about Government inaction on student hardship and student debt on Tuesday.

They held a banner which quoted the minister in 1996 when he was the President of the National Union of Students Associations: “Only 37% of full-time students get any kind of allowance … The main culprit here is the National Government's absurd means-testing programme.”

Protestors said it the situation has worsened since then. Now less than 20% [of students] receive an allowance.

Finance minister Grant Robertson was once a student campaigning for better student allowances.

Robertson was out of town on Tuesday so did not see the protest – but said Studylink had been updated to help students in recent years.

“The Government has increased student allowances and made the first year of study fees-free. It has also made public transport half-price for those under 25, something the National Party would scrap.”