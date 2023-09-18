Why and what mobile providers are charging to listen to voicemails

Do you pay to check your voicemails?

“Leave a message after the tone” has always been a common voicemail phase – but would you say this when you have to pay for it?

Spark, One and Skinny all charge some customers to access their voicemail – so how do they compare, and why do they charge?

For One NZ mobile users on current in-market pay monthly mobile plans, which includes its endless data mobile plans, calls to voicemail are free.

Some customers on its legacy pay monthly plans, as well as prepay customers, had to pay 20 cents per voicemail call, a One NZ spokesperson said.

Voicemail was also covered under the customer’s plan if they were roaming in a daily roaming country.

“We do charge 20c per minute to call voicemail if the customer is outside New Zealand in a non-daily roaming country.

“Mobile customers can contact us and request to turn off voicemail, otherwise it’s a standard service as part of the provisioning process. If they turn this service off, they can’t call into their voicemail box and can’t be left a voicemail.”

Spark also charged a voicemail fee for mobile users.

“Like any service, offering voicemail to our customers comes at a cost that we must ensure is sustainable through our pricing.”

For pay monthly plans, the cost of voicemail was included in the price of the plan.

Spark was also the only provider that gave customers the option of having an app to access their voicemails and have them transcribed into messages. The price of the app subscription was included in pay monthly plans but cost $1 a month for prepay users.

“For our customers on prepay plans who are more price-conscious, unbundling the voicemail price from the prepaid pack and offering this as an add-on is one of the ways that we can keep those prices down while still offering our customers choices about whether or how they want to pay to listen to a voicemail.”

One New Zealand New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ in April, under a rebrand first announced last year.

Customers on prepay have the option of a 20c retrieval charge for voicemail messages.

“While we don’t offer an option for customers to opt out of having a voicemail altogether, we know that some of our customers who prefer not to use the voicemail service often leave a message for callers saying, ‘don’t leave a voicemail, send me a text instead’.”

Mobile users with Skinny get free voicemail use if they are on the $20, $40, $50 or $70 mobile plans.

On all other plans, calling voicemail services would cost 18 cents.

Meanwhile, 2degrees made its entire voicemail service free in 2019.

“We don’t think it’s fair to have to pay to listen to messages, you’ve already paid for a mobile plan, you shouldn’t have to pay more to listen to voicemail.

“We also know that some people might miss an important message if they are out of credit, and that’s unfair too.”