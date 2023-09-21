Mum feels like she's failing as parents cut back on essentials during cost of living crisis

One woman says she feels like a “bad” and “failing” mum after having to keep her child home from their first school camp, because the family can not afford it.

Naomi, who didn’t want her last name used, said things had always been tight with money but the family always managed to get by and was able to budget for essentials.

Now the family is struggling to make ends meet, eat their five-plus a day and cover bills as the cost of living rose. Her son has autism.

“We’ve had to change how we eat, we can’t afford much meat or fresh fruit and vegetables so I now buy meat from the countdown three for $20 range which unfortunately is mostly processed meats like sausages, burger patties, bacon and other processed meats, which are limited but also more limited for us because I have to eat gluten-free and dairy free.

“We don’t buy much fresh fruit and vegetables, either. I do buy some frozen vegetables and I buy potato flakes to make mashed potatoes. Definitely can’t afford five-plus a day. This is not healthy, and it’s not helping me or my son with our weight.”

It also meant she had to say no to her son going on school camp because she couldn’t afford the $280 cost for the three-day trip, despite helping fundraise selling chocolate bars and raffle tickets for the school.

”I feel like a bad mum like I’m failing because I can’t afford for him to do this camp and I feel like somehow I need to make it up to him, but I’m not sure how I can do that.

RYAN ATTWOOD, JASON DORDAY/STUFF Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

”It was heartbreaking, and I felt sad because he should be able to go to camp. It would have been so good for him to go.”

The continued financial stress was causing strain on the family dynamic and Naomi’s mental health – and she’s not alone.

The fifth annual Nib State of the Nation Parenting Survey found more parents reported facing financial stress with almost half responding that financial uncertainty was their main source of household stress (49%), up from 35% two years ago.

It found just under 70% of parents had the way they raise their children impacted by the rising cost of living.

Food prices had affected families deeply, with more than half of parents saying they were eating less or differently. For Māori families this was 64%.

About a quarter of parents said they were keeping their grocery spend the same but eating less and many were choosing to eat fewer fresh and whole foods – 51% said they were eating fewer fresh vegetables, and 40% said they were eating more processed foods.

Rob Maxwell/Unsplash Fresh produce was becoming a luxury for some families.

Meanwhile, 66% of parents were concerned for their children’s futures and 14% had decided to delay having more children.

Naomi said she didn’t see financial pressure easing in the near future which made her feel “hopeless and stuck”.

“I’m not in a position where I can increase my income at all and as costs keep rising I will be able to afford less and less.”

Nathan Wallis, parenting expert and neuroscience educator, said in times of stress it was important parents planned, so they could create time for themselves, family fun and connection.

“Parents are under increasing financial pressure and many feel like they don’t have the time, energy or resources to care for their kids and look after themselves, but it’s really important that parents find ways to look after their own wellbeing.

“It might be as simple as taking a walk to connect with nature, calling a friend for a quick catch up or having a relaxing bath after the kids have gone to bed. By regularly taking time for yourself and your relationship with your partner, friends and family you’ll be better able to show up for your kids.”