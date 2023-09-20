Investors caught in $16m Ponzi scheme to get two cents back per dollar

Dunedin businessman Barry Kloogh walks from the Dunedin District Court on February 20, 2020, after appearing on a raft of charges following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

He was the architect of a Ponzi scheme which sucked $16m from unsuspecting clients – and now those out-of-pocket investors face a return of just two cents for every dollar.

Barry Kloogh was sentenced to eight years and 10 months’ jail when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court in July 2020.

‘’You, sir, on your own omission, have not worked an honest day in 25 years,’’ Judge Michael Crosbie told the disgraced former businessman and self-styled investor guru.

A liquidator’s six-monthly report from the Official Assignee for one of Kloogh’s collapsed companies – Financial Planning Ltd – makes for grim reading for those involved.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Barry Kloogh at his sentencing.

That company, along with Impact Enterprises Ltd, were placed into liquidation in 2019. Those liquidations were after applications from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) following an investigation from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

At the time of the liquidations, his companies, of which Kloogh was sole director and shareholder, had about 2000 clients on his books, of which 200 were classed as investment clients.

The report noted that funds of $430,564.60, which had been held in a trust, had been recovered.

While those funds were never assets of the liquidated company, they were to go to investors.

‘’The amount to distribute after the liquidator costs represents only a small proportion of the total loss to investors, which appears to exceed $16 million,’’ the report noted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Barry Kloogh had a penchant for leasing late-model Mercedes-Benz.

‘’Therefore, after costs we anticipate the return to defrauded investors will be around two cents in the dollar.’’

Those defrauded investors were not named in the liquidation report due to a court order, but they were advised that the ‘’vetting of claims will take some time to complete’’.

‘’There are over 160 potential claimants of which the liquidators have information from around 100.

‘’Much of that information is incomplete as many victims had dealings with Kloogh over a long period of time.

‘’Every claim must be reviewed, vetted and confirmed before a calculation of the amount each will receive, therefore it is not possible to indicate a date of completion at this time.’’

At Kloogh’s sentencing the court heard from those victims, including one who lost $260,000 invested with a person they first came across at a wealth seminar 23 years ago.

At two cents on the dollar, that investor would be in line to receive $5200 back.

He believed he and his wife had been “groomed” by being treated with wine-tasting and theatre tickets.

“We feel cheated and betrayed.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Barry Kloogh signature on some documents

“He was a predator,’’ another victim said.

The list of known potential creditors included Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Ltd along with designer clothes and overseas’ holidays.

Kloogh will be eligible to apply for parole after serving five years and four months.