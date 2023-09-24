Couples opting to elope rather than have a wedding to save money

More couples are opting to elope than fork out for a wedding.

With the average cost of a wedding hitting $32,000, more couples are opting to elope to save money, celebrants say.

New Plymouth celebrant Amber Caskey said she had noticed a trend in people opting to elope since mid last year.

“Costs are becoming more and more prohibitive to a full-scale wedding for many, when the total outlay can easily be a good proportion of a house deposit,” she said.

People usually paid significant sums for a wedding dress, suit, bouquet, celebrant and often a photographer.

“Venue-wise the park is eternally popular, as is the beach, but I do plenty at home in the couple’s, or their family member’s, backyard.

“I’ve noticed that grazing platters and cocktails, or dinner out at a restaurant [in lieu of a reception] also seem to be recent popular alternatives.”

More couples were also opting to have their celebrations around Christmas and New Year to take advantage of family already being there for the holidays.

Demand for set price packages for “pop-up weddings” with fewer than 30 guests had also been really strong this year, she said.

“Though I know vendors are struggling a bit to cost these offerings for 12 months out, with the current volatility in the price of just about every component.”

According to Crester Credit the average cost of a wedding in New Zealand was $32,000 at the beginning of the year.

This included the cost of a venue, food and drink, transport, accommodation, attire, flowers, decorations, and entertainment. It did not include the cost of a potential honeymoon or rings.

Celebrant Ben Cherry said while the majority of weddings he was doing were often big gatherings of 60 to 200 people, there had been an increase in elopements or smaller gatherings.

“Some couples are having large ceremonies but skipping the reception and just doing a couple of speeches after the wedding ceremony with cake and refreshments to save costs also.”

The number of marriages and civil unions registered to New Zealand residents had slowly been declining since before the pandemic, according to Stats NZ.

There were 18,858 marriages and civil unions in the year to end 2022. This was higher than 2021 and 2020, thanks to the pandemic, but was lower than the years before that, where there were an average 20,235 marriages and civil unions each year between 2017-2019.

Supplied Hannah McQueen, founder and director of Enable.Me, encouraged couples to seek financial advice before their big day.

Financial adviser Hannah McQueen said weddings were a key financial milestone for many of her younger clients. Most took more than a year to save.

The trends she was seeing to keep costs down included getting married on a weekday, smaller wedding sizes, eloping and using more casual venues and catering.

In a perfect world, couples would seek advice from a financial adviser before they got hitched, she said.

“The perfect time to see us is a month before the wedding, when everything is sorted, and we can start planning and setting financial goals that kick in after the wedding. We have a lot of success with clients who can time this element.

“But in realty, it’s what comes ‘after the wedding’ that’s important with wealth creation. Most minds are occupied pre-wedding, so any behavioural change is hard to achieve.”