Advertised salaries and applications per job 'reach record levels'

Advertised salaries and job applications are reaching record levels despite it being an election year, job advertisement website Seek says.

The Seek NZ Advertised Salary Index (ASI) showed advertised salaries rose 5.1% year-on-year.

This is the fastest advertised salary growth on record, with data back to January 2016. The ASI rose by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter, the same as the previous quarter, showing no sign of slowing.

The fastest growth in salary was in Canterbury, up 6.5%, while Wellington and Auckland lagged behind on 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively.

The top five industries that had the biggest increase in salaries was consulting and strategy (10.1%), engineering (7.6%), healthcare and medical (7.3%), advertising, arts and media (7.1%) and construction (6.2%).

The ASI in NZ was growing faster than in Australia (4.6%). NZ advertised salary growth had continued to accelerate, while in Australia it flattened off after a very strong 2022.

The difference between NZ and Australia was likely to reflect a few factors, Seek said. One was that inflation had been slightly faster in NZ and another was that the minimum wage had increased more quickly in NZ.

Seek country manager Rob Clark said while wage growth was still not keeping up with inflation, the data suggested it might continue to rise from current levels.

Meanwhile, job advertisements and applications per job ad were slowly on the rise and reaching record levels.

Applications per job ad rose for a sixth consecutive month, increasing 2% from the month prior. Levels are now higher than ever recorded by Seek data.

“Applications per job ad continue to rise and continue to break Seek records. Application levels are higher than they have ever been before, growing in the double digits for call centre and customer service roles, sales and education and training roles in particular.

Applications per job ad rose the most in Northland (13%), Gisborne (10%) and Otago (10%).

After falling month-on-month since March, job ad volumes increased in August by 2%. Small increases in many of the high-volume industries and the larger cities were responsible for the overall rise.

Job ads were still 26% lower year-on-year and 4% higher than August 2019.

“Typically, leading into a general election, we would expect to see a dip in hiring activity as businesses put plans on hold. Yet it is one month out from the election and hiring activity has picked up,” Clark said.

“Businesses are beginning to plan for a busy lead-in to summer with demand for workers rising for the first time in five months.”

Nine regions recorded increased job ad volumes in August, with Auckland (3%), Hawkes Bay (7%) and Manawatū (7%) the greatest contributors to overall growth