Financial advisers share their advice for surviving the silly season without breaking the bank

Harriet Biddulph has budgeted to spend significantly less on Christmas presents this year. The lead-up to the silly season has been making her feel anxious about her finances, particularly in relation to rising interest rates and the cost of living.

Her large family has always been big on Christmas and would usually get excited about buying presents. But this year, they would all be paring back their spending.

Biddulph had dedicated $500 for presents, which in previous years wouldn’t scrape the surface.

”Most of my spending money this Christmas will go towards buying presents for my two parents. Then unlike previous years, my three other siblings and I have decided to do funny but inexpensive Christmas presents for each other from affordable stores like AliExpress. We’re all looking to save money at the moment, so this is a great solution for us.

“It does make me anxious. Due to the cost of living making everything in life more expensive, I’m now more aware of my finances than ever. Then, with the cost of interest rates against my mortgage, this has added another pressure for me as I try to save for Christmas.”

New Zealand country manager at Wise Tristan Dakin said the festive season was a daunting time for many people already feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

Research by Wise found most New Zealanders were prepared to make big lifestyle changes in order to save money (88%), with only a few claiming they wouldn’t change anything (12%).

This included cutting back on dining out (59%), going out (59%), retail shopping (57%), and takeaway/food delivery services (56%).

Stuff How to stay financially savvy this Christmas.

So to stay on top of Christmas spending this year and come out of the silly season without breaking the bank, Stuff asked finanical advisers for their top tips.

Review your spending

Dakin said for anyone wanting to stay financially stable during the Christmas season, it was important to take a close look at your finances and review where the money was actually going.

“The end of the year is a great opportunity to take stock of your finances; are you paying for services you’re not utilising, like a gym membership or streaming services? Could you get a better deal on your home loan, phone plan or gas bill? Are you getting the best interest rate possible when it comes to your savings? You’ll find a way to recoup some cash if you’re looking at these things.”

Plan early

Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, said ideally people would start planning for Christmas in January.

Set up a bank account and, based on what you have spent at Christmas for the last couple of years, work out an average, he said. Divide that number by the number of salary payments you will have over 12 months and then transfer those funds into an account that cannot be tapped into with a card.

If you usually spent $2000 at Christmas, that would mean you need to saved $38.46 a week.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Glen McLeod, Director of Edge Mortgages, said ideally people would start planning for Christmas in January.

“Come Christmas you already have the funds ready that will not affect your normal budget.”

Get back to basics

MoneyHub Chris Walsh says a low-key Christmas might not be for everyone, but was all about getting the family together at a low cost while keeping the Christmas magic alive.

A barbecue instead of a big Christmas roast could keep prices down, especially if everyone brought a dish to share, he said.

“I firmly believe less is more - get the Christmas tree, make sure Santa visits the kids, but buy less stuff. And edible or drinkable gifts are always going to be well received. Too many New Zealanders get into credit card debt for small moments of consumerism - avoid the guilt and for something that puts family first at every moment.

"Inviting family over for a wine, BBQ, catching up, playing board games, or watching a movie - this is what makes Christmas priceless. Can we please get back to that rather than stressing about gifts? The shared moments create memories that outlast any material gift.”

Communicate with family

Liz Blake, enable.me head performance coach, said it was good to talk to loved ones ahead of time to avoid spending money on gifts or food you could not afford.

“If things are tight, it will be for them, too. Communication is the key.

“In all cases where people ‘blow their budgets’ it’s because they leave things until the last minute and have to throw money at it. You should avoid Christmas sales if you can, as you invariably end up with things you don’t need. And do not use Afterpay or Laybuy – that is a recipe for a New Year hangover.”

Secret Santa

McLeod, Walsh and Blake all agreed opting to give gifts a different way could drastically save money.

Put family or friends names in a hat and each pick out one individually and buy one gift for that person for an agreed amount.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Doing secret Santa for the adults is a good money saver.

“If you want to save even more on presents, a secret Santa is the way to go. I assume it will be a tough sell for some and that not everyone in the family will be convinced. Still, it's so much more cost-effective than everyone getting a gift for everyone,” Walsh said.

“[It] doesn’t work so well for the children in my experience, so we just do the adults. Also as a family we make Christmas cards rather than buying them. Is it always a treat to read what your family has to say each Christmas,” McLeod said.