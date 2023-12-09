How to have a summer holiday that doesn't break the bank

Last summer, the cost of living was ramping up, now it’s well and truly biting.

Research by global fintech company Wise revealed 88% of Kiwis were prepared to make big lifestyle changes in order to save money (88%), which included cutting back on dining out (59%), going out (59%), and retail shopping (57%).

But after another tough year, people are in need of a summer holiday. So how can you get one without breaking the bank?

Consider the timing of your holiday

Yes, it’d be nice to be away on a beach during Christmas and New Year, but that’s also the most expensive time to be on holiday.

Timing your summer holiday for later in the season, such as late January, can save you money on both accomodation, travel and activities.

Leave planning until the last minute (if you dare)

Although you can save quite a bit by booking activities and accomodation in advance – sometimes, if you’re brave enough to book flights at the last minute, you can get a good deal.

Air New Zealand offers a “Regional Gotta Go” fare , which is a last minute fare to and from regional airports.

The one-way set-price seat fares are only available for purchase via its contact centre between 60 and 90 minutes before departure, for flights to or from a regional New Zealand airport. The seat fares that apply are $169 for a single-sector journey or $249 for a multiple-sector journey.

The tickets can’t be purchased online, and they can only be purchased if you do not already hold a booking for the same day for the same route.

Otherwise, if you aren’t up for the risk, getting in early for flights, especially over peak Christmas and New Year dates, is your best bet as higher demand means higher prices.

Opt to house swap

Accommodation costs, especially in the summer, can chip into a large chunk of your holiday funds fairly quickly.

House swapping is when your family and another family switch places for your holiday. Not only can it save you a ton of money, as most people house-swap free, you’ll have access to all amenities such as cooking utensils, that can also help keep the costs down.

Be aware of hidden costs

Takeaway coffee, food, petrol and that toothbrush you’ve left at home that you now need to buy, all add up.

To avoid racking up too many extra costs, research where the cheapest fuel and food spots are on your travels, or even pack your lunches or alternate making your own dinners and eating out.

Making a list before you go of everything you need can also help you avoid forgetting important everyday items during a frantic last-minute pack.