Here's what you should be earning, based on your age

Here’s the median income of people your age.

With a stretched labour market, fast salary growth and a cost of living crisis, it’s hard to know what you should or could be getting paid.

Stats NZ annual labour market statistics showed median weekly earnings from wages and salaries increased by $84 (or 7.1%) to $1273 in the year to the June 2023 quarter.

But how do your earnings stack up compared to others your age?

Teens

Those aged between 15 and 19 had a median weekly income of $390 in the year to June, that’s $20,280a year before tax.

Their median hourly wage was $24.14, which was $1.44 more than those on the minimum wage, which increased from $21.20 to $22.70 per hour in April.

20s

Those aged 20 to 24 cracked the $1000 mark for median weekly incomes in the past year. Their median pay jumped from $954 in 2022 to $1008 this year. That came to $52,416 before tax.

The median hourly pay was $26, on par with the new Living Wage, which increased from $23.65 in September.

Those aged 25 to 29 were earning a wee bit more – their median weekly income was $1247, or $64,844 a year before tax.

The median hourly earnings was $30, which was $2 more than the previous year.

30s

Those entering their 30s earned a median weekly income of $1360 in June compared to $1285 the previous year – this came to $70,720 a year before tax.

Their median hourly earnings were $33.56.

Meanwhile, those aged 35 to 39 earned $80 more a week on $1440 – a median salary of $74,880.

Their median hourly earnings were $36.23.

40s

People in their 40s didn’t earn as much as those in their late 30s.

For those aged 40 to 44, median weekly income was $1400 or $72,800 a year before tax.

That age group cracked the $1000 mark for median weekly income in 2013 – so pay for this age range has lifted by $400 a week in the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, for people in their late 40s the median weekly income was only $19 more than those aged 40-44. Their median hourly earnings were $34.52.

50s

After more than 35 years in the workforce, those in their early 50s were earning less than those in their late 30s and 40s. The weekly median income for 50 to 54-year-olds was $1396 – or $72,592 annually before tax.

The 55 to 59-year-olds were earning a little less with a median weekly income of $1343 or $69,836 before tax a year.

60s

The weekly median income continues to decrease for those nearing retirement age.

Those aged 60 to 64 earned a median $1280 a week, or $66,560 a year before tax.