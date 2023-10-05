Every region in the country reaches record average salaries: Trade Me

Every region in the country reached a new record advertised average salary last quarter, with many provinces breaking the $70,000 mark for the first time, Trade Me says.

In the third quarter of 2023, July to September, the regions with the largest annual advertised salary growth were Wellington (to $76,041), Southland ($70,106), Otago ($70,977), Canterbury ($70,404) and Marlborough ($70,039), all with average pay rise between 9% and 10% on the same time last year.

Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich said it was no longer Auckland and Wellington that held the title as the $70,000 regions.

“Several regions broke the $70,000 mark for the first time last quarter, including Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Gisborne, Marlborough, Otago, Southland and Taranaki,” he said.

The national average advertised salary also rose 8% year-on-year - nearly $5500 more than the same time last year to reach $71,820. This increase was slightly higher than the latest inflation figures from Stats NZ at 6%.

“This will be music to the ears of many Kiwis.

“For the past 12 months we have seen the national average salary break record after record as employers are forced to put more money on the table to help Kiwis combat the rising cost of living.”

The roles that had seen the largest annual percentage increase in salary were those in telecommunications, which had a 17% annual uplift in average wage to $85,728, and roofers, also with a 17% jump, to $81,516.

Rob Stock/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of KiwiSaver advice business National Capital, says the average person actively contributing to KiwiSaver needs to save 2% more of their gross salary.

In third place were psychologists and counsellors who had an 18% bump in average pay to $84,797, while the average salary for estimators in construction and roading jumped 19% to $114,872.

Trade Me monitored 25 industries and 15 reached a record average salary record last quarter.

Tolich said the largest increases by sector were seen in healthcare, up 10%, trades and services, up 9%, manufacturing and operations, up 9%, education, up 8%, and hospitality and tourism, up 8%.

Job applications also surged on Trade Me. In the past six months there had been an 88% spike in total job applications when compared with the same time last year.

It was the most applications that the site had seen since 2018.

The most applied-for roles in September caregivers, followed by drivers and couriers, farmers, storepeople and housekeepers.

Job listings were down 7.9% in the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the previous quarter.

“Our customers have told us that they’re waiting until they know who will be running the country for the next three years before they make that next hire.

“This behaviour isn’t surprising and, with our data going right back to 2009, is typical with almost every general election as businesses wait to see how the cards fall.”

Tolich said with job listings down and applications up, it was a great time to be hiring.

“No matter what the outcome of the general election is, we expect job listings to bounce back in November and into the New Year.”