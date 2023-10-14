Kiwis donate more than $4.38m to Givealittle pages in 2023 financial year

Eleven-year-old Josh West crossed the finish line on Saturday after running a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for his cyclone-affected classmates

Despite being in a cost of living crisis, thousands of Kiwis have opened their wallets for good causes this year.

In the year to June 2023, more than $43.8 million was donated to Givealittle fundraising pages from more than 490,000 donors.

This was a 19.67% increase in donations on the previous year, which finished at $36.6m.

Here are the five Givealittle pages Kiwis gave most to:

Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle community support

Stuff launched a campaign to raise money for the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage in February.

More than 3500 donations were made, raising almost $4.5m.

Many of the donors were Stuff readers, as well as more than a dozen corporate contributions, and it became the second-largest page in Givealittle’s history.

Kiwi K.A.R.E Ukraine - Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation

Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation) has been operating in Ukraine delivering essential supplies and evacuating civilians from dangerous areas amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

It opened a Givealittle page to raise money to fund a base, vehicles, and purchase supplies and equipment to run a 12-month operation.

Kiwi KARE/Supplied Seven Kiwi ambulances arrived in Ukraine to provide support.

So far, it has raised $410,865 of its $500,000 goal. It also organised seven retired St John ambulances to head to war-torn Ukraine.

AM Show and Auckland City Mission flood response

In just three days, $392,000 was donated to a campaign started by morning news and talk television programme, the AM Show.

The campaign raised funds for the Auckland City Mission to provide food, essential items and support to those most affected by the Auckland flooding in January.

The traffic to the Givealitte page on the first day it launched was so great that the site went down for a short time.

Anna’s road to recovery

University of Otago student Anna Parsons, from Invercargill, broke almost every bone in her body when a rock climbing trip in the United States went wrong last year.

Supplied Anna Parsons spent six weeks in a US hospital after a brutal 24-metre fall from a well-known rock face in Yosemite National Park.

She hit multiple ledges as she fell 24 metres from Yosemite National Park’s Snake Dike, breaking her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, and feet and puncturing her lungs along the way.

Parsons spent six weeks in hospital in the US before being flown to Christchurch Hospital.

A Givealittle page was set up to help her cover the medical costs incurred in the United States raised more than $382,000.

Muriwai volunteer firefighters fund

Muriwai Volunteer firefighters David Van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens were killed after being trapped in a landslide in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Muriwai volunteer firefighters fund was set up on Givealittle to support the families of the fallen firefighters.

It received $347,682 from almost 3000 donors and was split evenly between the families of the two men.