What happens to the money if your partner dies?

Here’s what happens to finances when a spouse or partner dies.

Death and finances can be touchy subjects for some people. Put them together and it could make for an uncomfortable conversation.

Public Trust research shows only 50% of New Zealand adults have a will organised.

So what do you do if your spouse or partner dies without one?

Thomas Biss, director of law firm Henderson Reeves, said whether you were legally responsible for your partner’s finances would depend on the situation.

If the relationship was fairly new and your accounts and debts were not joint, you probably would not be liable for their financial life at all.

But if you had joint debt, you would be – such as with a home loan. “You and your partner jointly own the home and are jointly liable for the debt. The bank will have lent subject to a mortgage over a house and the survivor will be fully liable for the full debt.”

Personal debt would not pass on to a partner.

“But again, it's not always that simple. When you die, your estate is still liable for your debts. So, before any assets can be distributed from the estate, the debts need to be cleared. So, as long as the estate is solvent, the debts ought to get paid.”

Moneyhub founder Chris Walsh said a will was usually used to ascertain a person’s wishes regarding distribution of assets and their funeral arrangements.

If they did not have one, the Administration Act dictates the division of the estate.

How this works depends on whether someone has parents or children. In a situation where there are children, personal chattels would go to the partner, as well $155,000 and a third of what remains. The other two-thirds would go to the children.

People often engage a solicitor if they needed assistance dealing with the distribution of assets.

Usually, if your partner or spouse has an investment or money in a bank account, it will be allocated and dispersed as per their will, or the Administration Act.

When it comes to homeownership and mortgages, ​generally a bank will help with transferring ownership of anything mortgage or home-related.

“Most of the time, there may be overlap with the deceased's will, but generally, a banker, lawyer or executor will manage this transfer process,” Walsh said.

When it comes to joint accounts, they will either have their funds transferred into an account of the remaining spouse or the account will continue to be accessible by the surviving spouse as, most of the time, the surviving partner inherits the deceased's share of the joint account.

“Generally, the best thing will be to contact them [banks] as soon as possible so they can get the operational changes under way,” Walsh said.

Walsh said most people tended to avoid thinking about death, which left their spouse or partner having to deal with tough financial situations when the time came. But it was easy to be prepared.

“You can never be too prepared, especially towards the end of life. If you or your loved one are potentially worried about passing away and want to ensure your surviving partner isn't laden with stress, one of the ways you can help out is to pool together a list of the key/relevant documents.”

That included a will, multiple forms of identification, joint bank statements, utility statements, details of key logins, a record of investment accounts, birth and marriage certificates and a rough funeral plan.