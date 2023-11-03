Four Kmart products you should buy

Auckland's Kmart Manukau has now opened its doors for a 24/7 shopping experience.

If Consumer NZ’s list of Kmart products to avoid has you questioning everything you thought you knew about the budget-friendly retailer, fear not.

While the watchdog found a few duds among the huge range of Anko products, it has also vouched for plenty of others.

Here are a few top-rated Kmart finds:

The microwave

In Consumer NZ testing, a $69 Kmart microwave was rated higher than most other models, including appliances that cost more than $500.

Supplied Testing found Kmart’s $69 microwave outperformed an appliance that cost more than $500.

Testers put all the microwaves through their paces and considered the performance, ease of use, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction of each.

Kmart’s 20-litre Anko model received a higher overall score than pricier models by big brands such as Miele, Panasonic and Breville.

The saucepan

A $25 Anko saucepan outperformed a pot costing more than 10 times as much in Consumer NZ testing.

The consumer watchdog tested 13 saucepans and said the results were “astonishing”, with a huge $246 price difference between the top two pots.

supplied Kmart's 20cm stainless steel saucepan pipped a much more expensive option.

Kmart’s Anko 2.9-litre saucepan matched the much pricier Essteele pot ($270) on overall performance and ease of cooking.

However, the budget buy performed better when it came to water boiling speed and ease of use tests.

The Kmart saucepan earned a total score of 90, while Essteele's saucepan came a close second, at 86.

The rice cooker

Supplied/Stuff Consumer NZ’s Australian counterpart, Choice, found a lot to like about Kmart's $20 rice cooker.

Prices for rice cookers can nudge $300 but Consumer NZ’s Australian counterpart, Choice, found a lot to like about Kmart's $20 offering.

Although basic, that was to be expected for the price and the machine more than delivered, scoring 81% overall and emphatically beating models costing many times more in Choice tests.

The slow cooker

Choice also put three of Kmart's slow cookers to the test and found that, while the machines lacked some of the bells and whistles of more expensive brands, they performed well.

Supplied Kmart's slow cookers lacked some of the bells and whistles of more expensive brands, but performed well in tests.

As well as the solid ratings from Choice, all three slow cookers earned 4.8-star reviews from Kmart customers.

And at $35 for the 3L, $37 for the 5L and $57 for the 6.5L digital slow cooker, Kmart’s prices were hard to beat.