Taking the complicated out of crypto wallets

The complexity of cryptocurrency wallets can be daunting for new investors, seasoned holders, and everyone in between.

It can be difficult to figure out just where and how to safely store your coins, with a multitude of 'cold' hardware and 'hot' online wallets available. To clear up the confusion and keep things simple, a new product has been launched that offers the best of both worlds.

Easy Crypto, New Zealand's largest non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, has created the Easy Crypto Wallet to make crypto more intuitive, accessible and safe.

The new crypto wallet features the latest security and recovery features, giving investors complete control of multiple currencies on one secure platform.

One easy wallet for all of your crypto

Janine Grainger, chief executive of Easy Crypto, says the new wallet — available for free on the Apple or Google App stores — will make crypto storage seamless.

"We did a recent survey and found that the average person has four crypto wallets," she says. "There's this huge problem that people need multiple wallets for different assets."

She says the new wallet, available to any crypto owner, can be a one-stop solution for users.

"Hardware wallets are super-secure, but they're not very user-friendly. 'Hot' wallets are great for day-to-day use, but you don't want to store all your wealth there. We wanted to solve those pain points by creating something accessible and secure, and with simple recovery options."

With the Easy Crypto Wallet, users can store and manage multiple cryptocurrencies in one place, regardless of the different blockchain networks involved.

Multiple wallets in one

The wallet also allows users to operate multiple accounts within a wallet, enabling users to have different accounts for personal and business use, or safeguard addresses for security reasons.

"You'll be able to separate your accounts, like getting a new bank account suffix, so you don't have to have everything lumped in together," Grainger adds. "It's a way to let people keep their funds separate and manage any privacy or security concerns."

"People can put different security options on each account. If there's an account you use day to day, you might just want biometrics on it, but if there's another account with long-term holdings, you might want two-factor authentication on top of that."

Strong security, easy to use

Security is always at the top of the list when it comes to crypto storage, and the Easy Crypto Wallet comes with a host of features to keep coins safe.

The wallet is mobile-first, which has a number of security benefits, Grainger says.

"Mobile is a really important part of the security, because you will have to physically have your phone on you to access the funds. This is just another layer of security for investors."

Users no longer have to remember long seed phrases if they are locked out of their wallets.

The Easy Crypto Wallet comes with an encrypted cloud backup option; an encrypted copy of your wallet, protected by a password, can be backed up onto a cloud drive.

In addition, the wallet's Social Recovery feature enables friends or family to be used as a backup. Investors can nominate a trusted friend or family member as a guardian, ensuring dreaded lockouts are a thing of the past.

"If you lose your phone, your friends or family can help you reset your wallet. They are there as a human way to help you recover your assets. Bringing an element of human trust into the recovery options is really important."

Easy Crypto has also always been about self custody and this extends to their wallet. This means that, unlike when putting your assets onto custodial exchanges or wallets, there's no issue with having no control on how secure your funds are, or how they are used. You control and store your funds so they are safe.

At its launch, the Easy Crypto Wallet can store over 50 leading cryptocurrencies. Further support for additional currencies is on the way, and updates in the coming months will keep the crypto wallet at the forefront of technical innovation.

"We're looking to get on parity with Easy Crypto and have 160 different coins on the wallet as soon as possible," Grainger says. "We want to make sure that everything we sell can be stored in our wallet."

"We'll be improving the wallet constantly," she adds. "We are looking at features like adding credit cards to it as well as other ideas to make it easy for Kiwis to both invest in and manage crypto."

