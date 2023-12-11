NZ’s own stablecoin … Here’s what you need to know

What is stablecoin and is it worth the investment?

Where cryptocurrencies changed the way people think about money, stablecoins are doing the same for crypto.

This newer form of digital currency has made its way to New Zealand shores. But what are stablecoins, and should you bother?

What is a stablecoin?

Stablecoins were developed to solve one of the biggest problems scaring people away from cryptocurrencies – the volatility.

Whereas the value of regular crypto (such as Bitcoin) is tied to factors like the number of coins in circulation, or what people are willing to pay, stablecoins are physically pegged to something more stable – a fiat currency, or a commodity like gold.

This value is then maintained by various means, commonly by holding a reserve of assets (like cash) as collateral. As the pegged asset changes in value (such as with inflation), so too does the value of the stablecoin.

Stability is at the core of what attracts investors to stablecoins. When you make a transaction with a stablecoin backed by a native currency, you can generally be certain that the value isn't going to drastically change by the time you want to cash those coins back out, or spend them elsewhere.

NZDD – A stablecoin for Kiwis

The majority of the world's stablecoins are backed by currencies from overseas. If you want to digitise your Kiwi dollars, you'll need NZDD Stablecoin.

NZDD, launched by New Zealand's biggest and most trusted crypto currency retailer, Easy Crypto, is pegged one-for-one to the New Zealand dollar. That means every NZDD token (issued by the ECDD Company Ltd.) is backed by an equivalent fiat dollar, held as collateral in a bare trust at a Kiwi banking institution.

In a time when our country is increasingly going cashless, the introduction of a truly digital Kiwi cash asset sits in line with how most Kiwis already spend their money. NZDD is a bridge to cryptocurrencies as it will allow Kiwis to digitise their fiat into a stable form so that they are ready for seamless investment into other cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP.

Solving problems with fiat dollars

One of the big issues with using fiat currency is its reliance on third parties, which can make its use expensive. For example, if you wanted to send money to a foreign contractor or just use your Kiwi dollars overseas, chances are you'd be relying on a money exchanger to make those transactions occur – of course, they'll skim a heavy fee off the top. It's that or you'll need to open more bank accounts.

On the other hand, since NZDD uses the same underlying technology as regular crypto, it's a peer-to-peer system and so cuts out all the administrative and processing fees you'd normally find when trading fiat currency.

Plus, investing in the stablecoin representing a particular currency (in this case the NZ dollar) allows you to essentially hold it without needing to find the currency itself. This makes stablecoins a useful tool for overseas investors who want to buy and spend in another currency without the hassle of acquiring it in sufficient amounts.

How regulators view stablecoin

At this point, you might be wondering how crypto is being treated by regulators. Well, the Reserve Bank of NZ hasn't signalled it intends to make any significant changes around regulation of crypto – it's just increasing its monitoring to see how the market develops.

"We agree with the balance of submitters that a regulatory approach isn't needed right now, but increased vigilance is," says Ian Woolford, Director of Money and Cash at RBNZ.

With everything going digital, will NZDD be successful where others have failed? Time will tell. Stablecoins like NZDD hold immense potential for overseas investors and individuals seeking a more efficient and convenient way to transact in other currencies.

