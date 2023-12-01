Championing local ownership in NZ’s banking landscape

Helping customers has been fixed in SBS Bank's DNA since it opened its doors 154 years ago.

For SBS Bank, being a locally-owned, mutual organisation provides a point of difference in the local banking market dominated by four, major Australian-owned banks.

"Being a mutual bank does mean we do things differently as our customers are our owners, and they are at the very heart of who we are as a bank," says SBS Group chief executive Mark McLean.

"All our profits stay right here in New Zealand, which means we can ensure we give to our communities and remain focused on being here for New Zealanders at all stages of their lives."

This commitment to community and cooperation was recognised when SBS was recently named 'Mutual of the Year' at the Cooperative Business New Zealand Annual Awards, celebrating excellence among customer-owned businesses.

"This is an award we can be really proud of because, ultimately, it's not about us, but it's about our customers right across New Zealand who we work hard to provide with exceptional benefits," McLean says.

"It all started in 1869 when one of our founders, James Walker Bain, battled his way across 204km of wilderness to walk from Dunedin to Invercargill to help the people of the south to save and own their own home so we've always been really clear in our purpose – to get Kiwis into a place they can call home."

That purpose was brought to life this year with the launch of the bank's national brand campaign, highlighting its commitment to the Kiwi dream of home ownership.

Through SBS Bank's Kiwi Dream Conservationists, the campaign reframes first home buyers as New Zealand's latest endangered species, crucial to the survival of the good life here in Aotearoa, and one all New Zealanders can play a role in helping to protect.

The campaign has been backed up as SBS retained its Canstar rating as the bank for first home buyers for the second year in-a-row.

"It's hugely satisfying to hold this Canstar award once again. They found we offered better rates, better support and more innovative approaches to getting first home buyers into their first home," McLean says.

"I'm hugely proud of our team who work over the phone, in our 14 branches and online, who are trained to help first home buyers navigate the mortgage process and work so hard looking after all of our customers every day."

"It's an acknowledgement that we're making waves in this space and we're walking the talk of what being a customer-owned business is all about."

Despite being a challenger bank, McLean says SBS is "punching above its weight" in the mortgage market.

"We have great packages, tools and support for first home buyers, which demonstrate the way we pass tangible benefits back to our customers. We are proud to have helped nearly 1500 first home buyers in the last year, a record number for us at almost double the previous year, and our total home lending increased by about 12 per cent – well above the broader industry growth rate of closer to 3.5 per cent.

"We have welcomed more than 8500 new customers overall, with more than 85% of those from outside the south. The Southland secret is out-of-the-bag, and our story is resonating with more and more Kiwis," McLean says.

Of course, not all SBS Bank's customers are first home buyers.

"Some people want to deposit money with the bank and earn a return on that, and we've worked hard to look after those investment customers too, with market-leading term investment rates after years of a low interest rate environment."

Commitment to digital innovation has made it much easier to become a customer and bank with us from anywhere, he says. "As a result, our term investment applications have more than doubled this year and we have welcomed record numbers of investment customers to SBS."

McLean says SBS customers are 100% on board with helping get people into homes when they save their money with SBS.

"Our customers who are already financially secure and already have their home get a real kick out of that connection. They recognise the importance of lifting others up."

"We've built something much bigger than a bank that provides loans, by inspiring a community of people dedicated to helping others and keeping the Kiwi dream alive."

