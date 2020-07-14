Businesses repay hundreds of millions of dollars in wage subsidies

The Government has paid out $11 billion in wage subsidies to businesses that have suffered a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

New Zealand businesses have repaid hundreds of millions of dollars in wage subsidies they did not need.

The wage subsidy scheme has been running since mid-March, providing $585 per week for full-time workers.

While it was initially available to businesses that had suffered a revenue drop of 30 per cent because of Covid-19, it is now only open to those whose revenue is down 40 per cent.

There has been almost $13 billion paid to employers throughout the scheme, to provide funding for 1.7 million jobs.

READ MORE:

* Egg companies repay wage subsidies after questions over eligibility

* Covid-19: Understanding the extension of the Government's wage subsidy scheme

* Coronavirus: Accounting firms collect millions of dollars in wage subsidies



But those businesses that did not have as large a decline in revenue as required are meant to pay back the money. The Government has warned it will audit some businesses to ensure compliance with the rules.

Up to July 3, there had been $263.8m repaid in 8602 repayments. Among them are egg producers, kiwifruit companies, fund managers, law firms and even media companies such as The Spinoff.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the repayments showed that businesses were sometimes finding they had fared better than expected in the fallout from the pandemic.

“It’s important to highlight that the initial wage subsidy was focused on speed and access, to ensure that businesses could get support during a time of incredible upheaval, uncertainty, and stress,” he said.

“In essence, the original wage subsidy both provided support for workers, but also gave businesses under pressure some breathing room to take stock and work on a plan for the future.

“In the initial stages of the pandemic and the move to level 4, most businesses were expecting a severe decline in revenue, which meant they qualified for the wage subsidy.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF Waharoa's Kaimai Cheese cafe has had to close due to Covid-19, leaving several employees out of work.

“Now that things have settled down a bit more, some businesses have examined their accounts and found that their revenues didn’t take the hit they expected. The repayments are exactly how the wage subsidy should work – by and large, the funds allowed businesses to keep operating and stopped any immediate knee-jerk reactions like cutting staff, only to rehire them a month or so later.

“In stopping this immediate rush of job losses, the New Zealand economy has been able to keep more people connected to work for longer, which will support our economic recovery.”

But he said more than 372,000 workers were still covered by the extension in the scheme and more than 40,000 had been supported for the first time in the past four weeks.

Economist Shamubeel​ Eaqub said the scheme had covered about 63 per cent of all jobs in some way, and the amount repaid would only translate to about 3 per cent of those.

It would indicate the employers of about 52,500 jobs did not need the money – but those employing 1.6m still did.

Eaqub said New Zealand was going through a second wave of job losses, which had been expected. Some parts of the economy were still not back to normal, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Shamubeel Eaqub says New Zealand is better placed than many countries, because we are only dealing with a “normal recession”, not a health crisis as well.

The subsidy scheme meant job losses and business failures were spread out over a period of time.

But he said the business support systems in place meant that some firms that would normally have failed in a recession, creating room for others to grow, were now “hanging around as zombies”.

“Even though we know we want to protect those businesses and jobs, if we prop up certain businesses, the limited amount of spending is spread across more businesses and it’s worse for everyone… that’s where the risk is over the next 12 months.”

But he said New Zealand was in a better position than many economies because it was dealing with a “normal recession” not a health crisis as well as a recession.

ANZ economist Liz Kendall said it was hard to discern what part of the repayment was due to firms doing better, what was a changing composition of firms claiming the subsidy or incorrect payments. “In the context of over $12b paid out, it is pretty small in the scheme of things.”

Westpac’s economists said economic activity had picked up again and some key indicators were stronger than expected.

“This means, provided the virus remains contained, New Zealand is on track for a classic V-shaped recovery, with the sharp drop in the first half of 2020 followed by a bounce later in the year. We’re forecasting the estimated 15 per cent drop in GDP through the first half of the year will be followed by a 14 per cent bounce in the September quarter.

“However, that would still leave the economy 3 per cent smaller than it was at the end of 2019. In addition, we’re seeing mixed conditions across the economy, as well as continued strong headwinds which will be a drag on growth as we head into the new year.”