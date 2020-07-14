Does having a qualification mean you'll earn more money?

Increases to New Zealand’s minimum wage mean there is now less of an earnings “premium” associated with tertiary study, a Government report shows.

The report for the Ministry of Education looks at the relationship between education and earning, and the income benefits associated with different types of study.

It shows that having more qualifications, on average, leads to high income.

A university degree offered more income and earnings growth.

Nine years after leaving school, someone with a degree could expect to earn 40 per cent to 50 per cent more than someone with Level 2 NCEA and 15 per cent to 20 per cent more than someone who only had University Entrance (UE).

Someone who left school with Level 2 NCEA in 2009 was earning an average $46,400 a year nine years later, compared to $57,000 for those with UE and $58,200 for those with a degree or higher. People with no qualifications were earning $38,400.

But their income hasn’t grown at the same pace.

The report said that, after adjusting for inflation, the median hourly wage of a 25 to 34-year-old worker with a degree increased 8 per cent over the last 20 years. People with school-level or qualifications below a degree had their income increase by 10 per cent.

But those with no qualification had the biggest rise – up 15 per cent, which the report said was likely to reflect the increases in the minimum wage over the period. In 2000, the minimum wage was $7.55 an hour. It is now $18.90.

“Consequently, the hourly earnings advantage of an employed person with a degree relative to an employed person with no qualifications has declined in the last 20 years, from 50 per cent more to around 40 per cent.

“Similarly, the earnings premium for having school- or below-degree tertiary qualifications over no qualifications has also reduced. Both of these changes look in large part to be explained by increases in the national minimum wage.”

New Zealand has a smaller difference than many OECD countries between what a highly qualified and a less qualified worker might earn.

While a person gaining a degree can expect to earn 30 per cent more than someone with a school qualification, this figure is below the OECD average of 60 per cent.

Chris Whelan, executive director of Universities NZ, said he was conducting some analysis of the impact of minimum wage increases.

“The return on investment in time and money getting a degree doesn't appear to have changed – it remains very positive with degree-holders, on average, better off financially than people with just a school qualification around about age 35.

“However, increases in the minimum wage mean that the lifetime earnings premium of degree holders over people with no post-school qualification has reduced. Degree-holder income has gone up, but minimum wage has gone up even faster.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff You’ll still earn more over your life with a degree, but the premium has fallen.

Economist Tony Alexander said it was unlikely to make much of a difference to anyone’s career planning.

“I can’t imagine a single person or parent thinking that because the minimum wage for the likes of packing shelves has gone up, I’ll not encourage my child to go to university.

“Evidence around the world is that holders of degrees are faring a lot better than low wage workers during this pandemic. There is more to gauging the worth of post-school qualifications than just projected average long-term incomes.”

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said New Zealand employers had faced more trouble finding skilled and unskilled labour in recent years.

“With the unemployment rate falling, there was more competition for workers, and so this has helped close the [income] gap. Secondly, there’s been a bit more of a push in recent times to view higher education as more than just university, with more activity in the trades, which may be narrowing margins also.

“Given the upheaval of the labour market, the focus on education will only strengthen as New Zealanders look to re-equip themselves for a new role or sector. The gap between degree-holders and the minimum wage assumes that someone can get a job, and it’s clear that getting employment is incredibly tough at present.

“It will remain tough to find work for the next few months and years, and so Kiwis looking at what to do next are likely to view further education favourably: studying will look better than trying to work at the moment because there are limited jobs, they can earn more in the future, and by the time they have finished their qualification the labour market will hopefully have bounced back to a degree.”