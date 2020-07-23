Covid-19 market disruption: How many of us were burnt?

Tom Hartmann from Sorted answers a few of the most frequently asked KiwiSaver questions.

Most New Zealanders felt the impact when Covid-19 hit investment markets earlier this year, research from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) shows.

The second part of the FMA’s annual investor confidence survey was released this week.

It showed 60 per cent of investors had experienced an investment loss because of Covid-19.

In March, sharemarkets around the world plummeted as the effects of the pandemic began to be felt. The US market experienced its fastest ever 30 per cent fall. The NZX50 was down 14.8 per cent over the quarter.

At the end of March, the average balanced fund was down 1.5 per cent year-on-year and the average growth fund down 3.2 per cent, according to research house Morningstar.

The FMA research showed half the investors who lost money lost about 10 per cent or less. Another third lost 20 per cent or more. Five per cent said their investments dropped in value by more than 50 per cent.

Among those who said they had investments as well as KiwiSaver, 73 per cent reported a loss.

FMA manager of investor capability Gillian Boyes said the survey showed investors had had a fright.

March had been a crash course in investing for many people, and could leave some reassessing whether growth investments were right for them.

But many were still positive. Two-thirds of KiwiSaver members said markets would always recover with time and the pandemic would pass eventually.

Getty-Images Covid-19 has caused swings in investment markets.

Nearly a quarter expected to make new investments over the next year, although most expected the next 12 months to be a period of recovery rather than strong performance.

Boyes said it showed messages about KiwiSaver being a long-term investment were getting through – 63 per cent of KiwiSaver investors said they would not need to change course despite market movements.

Boyes said it was not yet possible to get a precise picture of what KiwiSaver switches happened during the market downturn.

Morningstar has estimated about $1.4 billion of members’ money moved to more conservative options in March.

But the FMA data showed that in the past 12 months, 21 per cent of KiwiSaver members had made some sort of change to their investment. Of those, 12 per cent had switched funds.

One in five moved from growth to conservative or cash funds, while similar proportions moved in other directions.

Shifts made from growth to conservative funds out of panic were a concern to the regulator because those members would probably have locked in their losses, and missed out on the subsequent recovery.

Of all the KiwiSaver switches, 43 per cent were made after Covid-19 began to affect the markets.

Of investors who made changes since Covid-19 hit, 78 per cent said the impact of the pandemic on the markets was a factor.

Boyes said it was positive to see investors had not been put off investment markets by the volatility, which was a reminder for many that markets did not always go up. A third said they were looking for opportunities. That view was particularly prevalent among younger people.

She said new online platforms were making investing more affordable and accessible.

But she warned against investing in the hope of a fast profit on a bargain stock.

“You should always come back to the fundamentals. Why are you investing, what are you goals, get more informed before you dive in headfirst.”

She said it was good to see that people were enthusiastic but they needed to invest with the right mindset.