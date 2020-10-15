Botched mortgagee sale process results in $155k payout for borrowers

The risk and reward of buying through a mortgagee sale.

Two people who lost their $150,000 deposit when their house was sold in a mortgagee sale have received a “life-changing” settlement payment of more than $155,000 from their lender.

The pair bought a house for $550,000 in 2017, with a deposit of $150,000.

But they hit trouble when one was made redundant.

They refinanced the loan as an interest-only mortgage with a non-bank lender that charged them $3000 a month in payments.

The man got another job but then was made redundant again and they missed their repayment due on July 1, 2018.

They were told to make the outstanding payment, as well as pay penalty interest of almost $2000 and a default fee. They then defaulted on their August 1 payment, too.

At the end of August, they were issued a Property Law Act notice to pay $450,000 including the total amount of the loan plus interest and fees.

The lender warned it would sell their property in a mortgagee sale if the amount was not paid.

It went on to sell the property for $500,000 and the pair were left with $10,000.

They complained to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), an external dispute resolution service, saying the house had been sold too cheaply.

The lender, which has not been identified, disagreed and said it used a respected real estate company and sold the house at auction with more than one bidder.

123rf The homeowners originally lost almost all their deposit.

FSCL investigated and found there were no obvious flaws in the sale process.

“We noted that properties sold by mortgagee sale almost inevitably yield less than if sold in a willing seller/buyer situation.

“However, we noticed significant defects in the PLA notice. The law says that a lender can only make demand in a PLA notice for amounts that are actually outstanding (the payments the borrower had defaulted on, plus any associated default interest/fees).”

It said the owners should only have been asked to pay the default amount of $4400, not $450,000.

Penalty interest had also been incorrectly calculated.

“The lender demanded almost $2000 in penalty interest, when it was only entitled to demand around $20. It was also not entitled to demand a default fee, meaning that, unbeknownst to them, [the borrowers] brought themselves up-to-date with their July 17 payment. It appeared that the lender had incorrectly treated the loan as a business loan when making demand for payment, rather than a consumer credit contract.”

FSCL recommended the lender refund the interest and fees demanded, of about $21,000.

The lender was invited to make a settlement proposal to the borrowers.

Jin Cowan/Waikato Times Susan Taylor: There may be more complaints about the way lenders treat borrowers experiencing hardship.

“The lender took a principled approach to our suggestion. Without admitting liability, the lender made a payment to Lee and Brian of around $155,000. For Lee and Brian, this effectively put them back in the position they were in three years earlier, when they had $150,000 saved for a deposit. This was a life-changing outcome for them.”

The case was one of hundreds investigated within FSCL’s latest financial year.

The scheme has issued its latest annual report, which shows a 36 per cent increase in complaints in the year to June 30.

There were 2654 enquiries received by the scheme and 768 complaints. That is the largest number ever received.

FSCL said complaints against insurers remained the largest proportion of cases investigated at 25 per cent. The second largest category was complaints against lenders at 29 per cent.

Travel insurance was the most-complained-about product, at 27 per cent of complaints.

Chief executive Susan Taylor said the rate of complaints about travel insurance had increased significantly in the last six months of the year as Covid-19 led to cancelled plans.

“Some travel insurance policies have a blanket exclusion for loss resulting from a pandemic, but other insurers rely on ‘government intervention’ exclusions to decline claims,” Taylor said.

Consumer credit complaints made up 22 per cent of the workload. There were more complaints about mortgage loans and travel cards in the year, but fewer complaints about trading platforms, credit cards and KiwiSaver.

“We urge lenders to make sure the borrower understands the agreement they are entering into and that any insurance product is suitable for that particular borrower’s needs,” Taylor said.

She said there had been a small increase in the number of complaints from consumers relating to serious financial hardship because of job losses. Some felt their lender was not giving sufficient relief.

“We expect to see more of these complaints as the various government financial relief packages end in the next few months.”