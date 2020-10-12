Home loan rates slip below 2 per cent – for some borrowers

Here's how to get on top of your mortgage.

Home loan rates have dropped below 2 per cent for the first time – if you’re a Heartland Bank customer.

It is offering a one-year fixed rate of 1.99 per cent. By comparison, the big four banks are offering one-year rates of 2.55 per cent.

The bank has developed a digital home loan platform through which people will apply entirely online. It was trialled in March and has now been fully launched.

Also on offer are two-year or three-year fixed-term options, for which customers can secure rates of 2.35 per cent a year and 2.45 per cent, respectively.

READ MORE:

* The family with the lowest mortgage rate in New Zealand

* ANZ slashes interest rate offer to 2.79%

* Mortgage rates fall - for those who can get one



Heartland Group chief executive Jeff Greenslade highlighted the benefit of its digitalisation strategy and the funding flexibility its group structure provides when announcing Heartland’s 2020 financial results.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff To be eligible for Heartland Home Loans, customers must be refinancing or purchasing a standalone house on a single section in a major New Zealand centre.

“Digitalisation means a low cost of onboarding, which can be passed on to borrowers. It also means speed – an answer can be given in minutes, so customers don’t have to endure the lengthy processes of mainstream banks. Moreover, Heartland’s group structure provides it with broad funding flexibility.”

To be eligible for Heartland Home Loans, customers must be refinancing or purchasing a standalone house on a single section in a major New Zealand centre, have a deposit or equity of at least 20 per cent and intend to live in the home.

Retail interest rates more generally are at historic lows. It had been predicted that, if the official cash rate falls below zero next year, it would take mortgage rates below 2 per cent.

Banking expert Claire Matthews, of Massey University, said it could prompt other banks to move.

“To an extent, the reaction of other lenders will depend upon the quantum of funds to be made available by Heartland. I would expect the other lenders to review their interest rates and there may be some movement in response, but I’m not sure the banks will match these rates.”

Economist Brad Olsen said it might make borrowers want to shop around.

“I’d expect the main banks will hold off until a funding for lending package is announced by the Reserve Bank, which we expect to occur in November. Most retail banks will have plans in place to lower interest rates at that point, and once an FLP is announced, it’ll be a race to see how quickly, and how low, the main banks take home loan rates.”