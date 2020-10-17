New Zealand's next finance minister faces a daunting challenge

Whoever is sworn in as Finance Minister in the coming days will inherit the biggest challenge to the way New Zealand runs its government finances and the economy in at least 35 years.

Right now, the Reserve Bank is being forced to flog a dead horse of inflation with tools that are handing over tens of billions to asset owners and pushing the dream of affordable housing even further out of reach for the rest.

Even if it wasn't debated in any substantial way during the election campaign, the candidates needed only to look at three weird events in the last week to understand the worlds they grew up in are gone and the standard formulae to run monetary and fiscal policy are broken.

Weird thing #1

Firstly, the Treasury offered up $600 million worth of new bonds to banks and fund managers on Thursday morning, effectively borrowing to fund the Government's deficit from savers here and overseas.

It offered $250m of three-year bonds, $250m of nine-year bonds and $100m of 13 year bonds. All that is normal. But the results announced at 2pm were anything but normal. There were 29 bids totalling $2.435b for those bonds, including just over $1b for the three-year bonds, which were sold at an average yield of minus 0.011 per cent.

That meant fund managers were so desperate to put their electronic stacks of cash somewhere safe they were prepared to pay the Government extra money to look after the money for three years. Even the longer-term bonds received plenty of bids at astonishingly low interest rates. The nine-year bonds sold for a yield of 0.397 per cent and the 13-year bonds sold for 0.687 per cent. Just think about what that means: some fund managers were so pessimistic about the future and so sure of virtually no inflation for the next 13 years that they are prepared to lock that money up until 2033 for a rate of less than 1 per cent per annum.

Weird thing #2

Secondly, the Reserve Bank jumped into the secondary bond market on Tuesday and Wednesday to buy $730m worth of Government bonds so it could continue to push longer-term interest rates. It received offers for $2.191b worth of bonds this week, but at very, very low interest rates. The Reserve Bank eventually paid an average of minus 0.547 per cent for $20m worth of inflation-adjusted bonds maturing in September 2020.

It also bought $130m of three-year bonds at an average yield of minus 0.01 per cent.

That meant the Reserve Bank printed $130m and handed it over to fund managers and banks, along with a little bit extra for the privilege of looking after that money.

This is about to be extended to the Reserve Bank printing more and lending directly to the banks at negative interest rates, so they can in turn shovel it on to borrowers to spend and invest. This is called Funding for Lending and is expected to be in place as soon as November. This would allow the banks to lower their fixed mortgage rates by as much as one percentage point towards 1.5 per cent. In anticipation of up to another $30b in this new version of money printing, Heartland offered the first-ever sub-two-per cent mortgage rate of 1.99 per cent on Tuesday.

Weird thing #3

Just a few months ago everyone expected house prices to fall because of the biggest economic shock of our lifetimes. Even now, unemployment is expected to double to nearly 8 per cent and our GDP cratered more than 12 per cent in the June quarter.

Yet on Tuesday the Real Estate Institute reported that more houses sold in September than in any month since March 2017, which was another boom month.

Even more extraordinarily, the House Price Index, which removes the skewing effect that lots of cheap or expensive home sales can have on medians and averages, rose 6.2 per cent in the three months to September and were up 11.1 per cent from a year ago.

Prices in Hastings were up 15.4 per cent in September from a year ago. Upper Hutt prices rose 22.2 per cent. Even in Queenstown, which has been hit hardest by Covid-19, prices rose 8.2 per cent in the last three months.

This was the plan, but should it be?

The stunning inflation of asset prices because of lower interest rates is exactly what the Reserve Bank wanted because it makes home owners feel richer, especially those who fund their small businesses from the equity in their homes.

But it raises some ugly questions around widening inequality, especially for those who cannot rely on parents using the inflated equity in their homes, and whether the money printing is as effective as it could be at stimulating inflation and growth.

At the moment the money is being printed, handed over to banks and fund managers in exchange for bonds, and some of it trickles down into spending by asset owners. A large chunk is simply recycled into other assets such as houses, bonds and shares. In theory, that extra cash will eventually circulate into the real economy of spending on goods and services, investments in new businesses and the creation of new assets and jobs. But the common theme of the last 20 years both here and overseas is increasingly large amounts of money in the economy, but circulating at a slower and slower rates as increasingly aged asset owners take fewer and fewer business and investing risks.

They are more likely to park their money in a 100-year bond than to build a new factory.

BERL Chief Economist Ganesh Nana believes the Government is relying too heavily on monetary policy and should pull its fiscal levers instead of funding more investment and support to improve wellbeing and the productive wealth of the country, rather than just pumping up existing house prices.

"It's useless at the moment. It's impotent," Nana says of the Reserve Bank's moves.

"They're talking about negative interest rates, and is it really going to make that much of a difference?”

"There is a serious challenge in front of the incoming government to question their officials, to interrogate them and say: 'Is this really going to work? Because all the evidence is stacking up that it's not working. It's exacerbating the inequalities," Nana says.

"Fiscal policy really does need to stand up. This is the legacy of the last 20-30 years is that we've got a government infrastructure that isn't primed for fiscal policy, just like the health system was not primed for a pandemic. We've got a government macro-policy framework that has always been primed for monetary policy."

Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub also believes the monetary policy tool kit is broken and useless, and Government spending and investment should take up more of the load.

"I've been saying for some time that the Reserve Bank is impotent. Since the beginning of the pandemic it was very clear that they spent all their ammo during the GFC, and 10 years later we are now seeing that the emperor has no clothes," Eaqub says.

He sees the era of independent central banks using flexible inflation targeting as ending.

"We had laissez-faire before the Great Depression then we went to Keynesianism after the Great Depression. Then we had the monetarism that came with Friedman. Then independent central bank with inflation targeting came in. These eras come and go, and what we're now observing is the ending of that era," he says.

"Primary economic policy is going to be about fiscal policy, regulatory action and the quantity of money."

Nana also sees the need to end the artificial division of fiscal and monetary policy, particularly now interest rates are at zero and the Reserve Bank is effectively doing “fiscal policy in drag”, as Governor Adrian Orr described it last year.

"The immediate task is how do we restructure the arrangements with the Reserve Bank and government – this artificial division of fiscal policy and monetary policy. Do we actually attract international investors into New Zealand because we've got an independent central bank? Would it really make any difference?"

Should it be MMT?

One idea gaining traction overseas is so-called Modern Monetary Theory or MMT, which argues the Government should simply spend cash that is invented by the central bank, rather than borrow it off savers here and overseas. MMT proponents argue that while there are spare resources in the economy, such “monetising” of deficits will not create inflation, and that once inflation starts firing up again then the Government can turn off the tap.

"There's a disappointment that in New Zealand we haven't really realised just how much the world has changed, and how much the conversation has changed so dramatically," Nana says.

"MMT is something that we should be talking about it. It's a symptom of a different way of looking things, and that what we've done before isn't going to work anymore," he says.

"We've conveniently all become Keynesians very quickly, surprisingly. And so suddenly, literally overnight, fiscal policy is now the one saviour of the universe. And it's curious that we've accepted that, but haven't accepted the scenario about monetary policy now being subservient to fiscal policy.

"In that world, the only thing that's going to work is government with strong fiscal policy. They're the last person standing. If we target inflation, it's just another way of saying we need growth. To me that's fiscal policy, front and centre. And then we can talk about how we finance it."

Eaqub is not so keen on unlimited MMT, given it relies on politicians to turn off the tap just as the inflation party is getting started. But it has to be much more involved than it is now and worry a lot less about debt repayment.

"If you believe that current interest rates are like the majority of the last 200 years, interest rates will be low and a level of debt is not the big problem here," Eaqub says.

"The bigger issue is around how can we direct cash into bits of the economy that's going to create long term prosperity and deal with the underlying issues of inequality and other questions that we haven't been able to fix for the last 30 years," he says.

"Government has to do a job. I think it has abdicated responsibility when it comes to the social outcomes. And when it comes to directing the Reserve Bank. The inflation target can stay, because let's face it, it doesn't matter. What they need to add to it is they will manage the flow of capital responsibly and equitably through the economy. At the moment I would argue that money flows inequitably towards second-hand homes, because our rules and regulations are rigged in that direction."

Eaqub suggests limits on how much money is printed, preferably involving coordinated action by central banks so outliers aren't picked off, or picked on. He prefers technocrats administer the rules, rather than politicians.

"I don't trust politicians. We trust technocrats more than we trust politicians because technocrats have a specific set of rules they apply. That's the main weakness around MMT. New Zealand has its own experience. We had our Muldoon years. We know how badly unconstrained politicians can be," he says.

Eaqub would prefer a set window of time and a size that was limited as a percentage of GDP.

"If we could coordinate with a bunch of other central banks to essentially go, 'here is 30 per cent of GDP to deal with Covid and that's it. That would be much better," he says.

"You limit the amount of monetization and you make it common across the world so you don't get this sort of gaming effect. Your exchange rate doesn't get affected. If you're a ratings agency you realise: 'Who am I going to benchmark against, if they're all doing it.'"

'Still talking like it's 2010'

However, Eaqub doesn't see an immediate need for monetisation here, or any sign that the boffins in the Treasury or the Reserve Bank are talking about it, even though it is subject to major discussion by central banks and financial market players globally.

"The people I talk to in Wellington are still a bit shocked. I suspect there's still a little bit of thinking that is stuck in 2010," he says.

Eaqub is sceptical about the prospect of any consensus for change emerging soon here, especially as the losers from the current failure are mostly young renters locked out of the housing market, but who don't enough political power as a bloc to force a change.

"Politics has become much more fractured, so unlike the period of the 40s 50s and 60s, or the boomers in the 70s and 80s, you had major voting blocks that were able to create a consensus. Whereas, I don't think we'll be able to do that over the next 30 years, because every generation is going to be small, relatively speaking," he says.

"My prediction is we're going to [see] politics chopping and changing a lot more, so the officials will need to drive a middle path of creating the consensus so that politicians can find margins around that. But I don't see any evidence that they're ready to do that right now.

"All the job losses have been for under 30s. They're the renters and they're being priced out of the housing market. That social contract is breaking. It's been fracturing for a long time. I think this is the inflection point. But you don't get sudden change. When you look back through history, it feels sudden, but when you're living through it, it actually takes a long time."

Nana agrees politicians are unlikely to suggest such big changes on the verge of an election where voters are worried about a health crisis, but hopes they are being quietly advised about changing the approach.

"One would hope that some of those advisors are beginning to talk about the different world and talk about the different options and actually put in front of them, that there are serious concerns about the appropriateness of looking at the government's books as a household.

"That there are actually serious concerns about debt targeting, and actually in the new world, maybe we don't need to worry too much about financial debt. Let's start having that grown up conversation about that. And obviously, two months or two weeks before the election is probably not a good time to have that conversation."

'Call me old-fashioned, but debt should not be disappeared'

ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley acknowledges the side effects of widening inequality from the current use of monetary policy, but does not want New Zealand to go down the MMT track.

"That sort of modern monetary theory is embarking on a track of: 'it doesn't really matter how much you borrow as a government because you can just kind of cancel it out if the central bank prints it for you.

"I can see the attraction in there because you can get money for nothing, which is a very sort of Dire Straits type theme for a time of dire straits. But I really struggle with that concept of just simply cancelling out the debt in the way that is proposed when you do get that monetization of government spending," Tuffley says.

"Now, perhaps that's a very old-fashioned view that inflation always does tend to be linked back to that monetary phenomenon. So if the money supply does expand over time, there does always seem to be that risk that there will be some inflation that comes through eventually," he says.

"I have no doubt that if we did just went and handed out a few hundred billion dollars in freshly minted banknotes to everybody in New Zealand and said: 'here have a ball’, I think we would suddenly find that we do have a lot of inflation.”

He acknowledges the risks though of worsening inequality.

"We do need to acknowledge that there are side effects that are likely to come out of this. From a social point of view, I think we've got two bits to that. On the positive side, you are seeing signs that first time buyers are able to get into the markets," he says, adding that Kiwisaver account holders are also benefiting.

"But there's certainly a property 'haves and have nots' which will be more evident."

Tuffley would prefer the Government simply used the extremely low borrowing costs now to invest in infrastructure, and then repay it later without having to pay much (or any) interest.

"It's certainly the case, at the moment, where borrowing costs are for the government, that the opportunity cost is virtually nil really, in the sense that as long as the money is being used wisely," he says, pointing out that now is a golden opportunity for infrastructure investment.

"But I think the old-fashioned view around debt is if you borrow money, eventually, you are going to have to pay it back. We still need to be working from that point of view that any dollar that the government borrows now is a dollar in the future that will need to be paid back to someone, whether that's to a foreign investor, a bond fund, or whether it's even the Reserve Bank."