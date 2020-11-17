A wealth tax is coming, Westpac economists say

New Zealanders are likely to face new taxes on wealth and assets such as houses within the next decade as social pressures force Government to move on growing inequality between homeowners and renters, a leading economist says.

Westpac has released its latest economic overview, in which chief economist Dominick Stephens said the economy had shown its resilience in “fine style”.

The bank now expects unemployment to peak at 6.2 per cent, about the same as in 2009.

The recent run of house price growth was not likely to be a short-term trend, Stephens said. He expected house price inflation to be tracking at 15 per cent by mid next year.

READ MORE:

* House price fall no longer on the cards, say Westpac economists

* Budget 2020: Government must choose between prudent debt levels and a 'borrow and hope' approach

* Coronavirus: Ballooning debt will cap scale of bail-outs, Westpac warns



“House prices are reacting squarely to the recent fall in mortgage rates. By next year, low mortgage rates will be joined by a recovering economy, producing ongoing house price increases.”

While rising house prices were an unintended consequence of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts it didn’t mean the central bank would reverse course, he said. Stephens said he still expected the official cash rate to fall below zero next year.

“The social pressure associated with the widening gaps between those who do own home and those who don’t is building, building, building,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government deficits were growing, even though the tax take was going to outstrip Treasury’s pessimistic forecasts, he said.

Extra tax would be allocated on a “two for debt, one for social spending” basis, allowing positive fiscal surprises and more spending.

UNSPLASH House price rises are an unintended consequence for the Reserve Bank, but that doesn’t mean it’ll change course.

But he said eventually there would not be enough money to maintain that.

Governments would have to tax more and/or spend less. Deficits, combined with growing wealth inequality, would put pressure on for tax change. It was likely that would start to be seen in earnest in five years or more, he said.

“The Government will still be running large deficits, mid-decade. Beyond that, the ageing population will increase the cost of New Zealand Superannuation and health care, rendering the current fiscal trajectory unsustainable.

“The required adjustments to our fiscal position can’t be delayed forever. Sooner or later, some form of consolidation will be necessary, though the precise form this takes will depend on which party is leading the government at the time.

“Our pick is that a future government will introduce some form of tax on assets, such as a land tax, capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Societal concern about increasing wealth inequality is only going to intensify, eventually creating a large constituency for such a tax. And tax experts agree that broadening the tax base would enhance economic efficiency.”

Not-For-Syndication Dominick Stephens says pressure is building from those who believe inequality is worsening.

Stephens said he was personally in favour of a capital gains tax, although a land tax had wider parliamentary support.

Stephens said overall the economy had been far more resilient than anyone expected when Covid-19 first hit. “I think the public sector has been slow to recognise that but the facts are in… there are people who would like to say we’ll see a second downturn, but the stories become convoluted and complex.”

While Government support was rolling off, so too were economic restrictions, he said.

“Globally, the economic gap between countries that have controlled the virus and countries that have not is as wide as ever. New Zealand is lucky to find itself in a relatively Covid-free part of the world. Long may that last, because Asia’s resilient economies have backstopped our agricultural exporters in an otherwise difficult situation.”

But economic activity was still below pre-Covid because of the loss of tourism, which usually represented 5 per cent of GDP.

Stephens said Westpac now assumed Australian visitors would return mid next year, and New Zealand would gradually loosen restrictions for other countries from September.

“We expect that visitor arrival numbers will start off small, gradually lifting as a vaccine becomes more widely available and confidence begins to return.”