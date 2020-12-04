Roll back minimum wage increases, NZ Initiative urges

Hundred of retails workers protest in favour of living wage, picketing outside St Lukes' Countdown, in 2019.

New Zealand should not increase the minimum wage further – and should consider winding back the 2020 rise, a new report says.

The New Zealand Initiative report, Minimum wages to the maximum: The risks of lifting the minimum wage, is a response to paper released by the Helen Clark Foundation and the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

That paper suggested, among other things, that more investment should be made in New Zealand’s workforce, and the minimum wage should be increased to the level of the living wage.

NZIER deputy chief executive Todd Krieble said the focus should shift to “predistribution” – backing people from the outset with good wages and investment in them, rather than the current benefit system of redistribution to those who fell behind. He said higher wages could lead to a productivity boost.

The minimum wage is currently $18.90 but is due to rise to $20 next year. The living wage – a rate that is said to allow the recipient to participate fully in society – is $22.10 an hour.

New Zealand Initiative senior fellow Dr David Law said it was wishful thinking to hope that a minimum wage increase would reduce inequality.

“This country already has one of the highest rates in the OECD. If this rises to a ‘living wage’ of $22.10, that would take it to 82 per cent of the median wage. Only Colombia would have a higher rate than us. Such a high minimum wage would put jobs at risk,” he said.

Mike Petrucci The cost of hiring new people could be a big hurdle for some businesses, the report said.

Law’s paper said minimum wages had advantages and disadvantages: They could improve equity by lifting the incomes of lower-paid worker sand encourage people to seek work.

“If set too low, it loses this usefulness. If set too high, the minimum wage will stop employers from hiring low-skilled workers and may end up protecting the ‘insiders’ who already have the jobs. For some firms, the cost of hiring staff can be a hurdle, even at the minimum wage.”

Law said people who were young and lower-skilled were hardest hit by minimum wage increases.

He said a study using New Zealand data and previous increases estimated a 10 per cent increase in the minimum wage, without a loss in employment or work hours, would lower relative poverty by a tenth of a percentage point.

“For this reason, in-work transfers are likely to be a better way to reduce poverty.”

Law said, given the economic climate, it would be “terrible timing” to consider lifting the minimum wage now.

“Chasing, at best, marginal reductions in inequality or increases in productivity with a minimum wage rate increase would likely lead to significantly fewer Kiwis employed than would otherwise be the case. Job growth and keeping people employed should be of primary policy concern, rather than differences between those who are lucky enough to be employed at this time.”

The New Zealand Initiative report advised scrapping any plans to further lift the minimum wage and suggested winding back the 2020 increase.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said minimum wage rises could mean more job cuts.

“Just because we’ve already seen job losses throughout this year that have been concentrated among lower-paid workers in the likes of tourism and hospitality doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t be further job losses if the minimum wage rises substantially.

“As the NZ Initiative report states, there is already clearly significant pressure on these businesses that is only likely to be exacerbated by legislated increased wage costs.”

He took issue with NZIER’s claim that a minimum wage rise would lead to better productivity.

“The causality is generally the other way around. I can envisage a situation where increasing the minimum wage makes it more cost-effective for businesses to utilise capital and machinery rather than labour, leading to job losses.

“Over time, it is possible that those unemployed workers then retrain and upskill and, in the long-term, become more productive workers in higher-paid jobs. But that is a very long chain of transmission, and requires a lot of government support and investment in training to achieve the improved long-term outcome.”

Kiernan said the Government would be better to try to lift the median wage.

“Achieving higher median incomes would potentially flow through into improved living standards for all people. If the improvement wasn’t being adequately spread around, then policy interventions such as a higher minimum wage or other redistributive mechanisms could be used to raise the living standards of the less well-off.”

Independent economist Tony Alexander said the key to boosting productivity lay with businesses boosting their capital expenditure – “rather than relying on migrant labour and taking advantage of reduced unionisation in the workforce and increased job mobility of new workforce entrants to avoid wage rises needed to reflect the structural shortage of labour in New Zealand. ”

He said many businesses could not find the labour they needed and the answer came from paying higher wages, investing in productivity-enhancing technology, shifting production towards the highest-earning output, clients, locations, and production methods, investing in staff skills and creating a pipeline of suitable employees.

“It is in that last point that the role for the government appears. I have long been a fan of a higher pace of wages growth in New Zealand and remain so. To the extent that raising the minimum wage helps achieve that – so be it.”