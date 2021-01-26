Increase home loan rates for investors: Kiwibank economist

What does the official cash rate mean?

Charging investors more for home loans could be part of the solution to slow New Zealand’s runaway housing market, Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says.

He no longer expects the official cash rate to be cut early this year and said it was likely to remain at 0.25 per cent into next year.

“But more needs to be done to rein in the housing market.

“In our opinion, the next best step the Reserve Bank could take is a reassessment, and bank repricing, of the risk associated with home loans.

“The risk weighting on home loans could be adjusted, to better reflect the higher risk associated with interest-only and investor loans. Applying a higher risk-weighting on investor mortgages, forces banks to hold more capital against those loans, and ultimately price them differently.

“Someone walking into a bank with a 30 per cent deposit, to upgrade their home, should receive a lower interest rate than a leveraged investor buying their fifth investment property on interest-only.”

Kerr said it would be following Australia’s lead, where there was higher risk weighting on interest-only and investor loans.

“If you look at the risks associated with every mortgage, investors have higher risk during bad times because it’s one of the first things they sell. Homeowners fight tooth and nail to guard their homes. They are different risks and they could be reflected in interest rates should the Reserve Bank want to down that road of taming demand for housing.”

He said it would be an alternative to loan-to-value restrictions, which reduce the amount of low-deposit lending banks can do.

But he said what was needed was more supply to really help the market.

“Fuelling supply is more a fiscal responsibility. The Government must step up, in support of the councils, to unlock land, build the infrastructure, and provide long-term plans to tackle our chronic housing shortage. A multi-pronged approach that provides certainty is needed to channel resources into housing development. We've heard the excuses. We know the solutions.”