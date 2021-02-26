'Reckoning' coming for unsustainable tax system, commentator says

Shane Jones claimed New Zealand First killed off the capital gains tax in June 2019.

“A reckoning is coming” for New Zealand’s tax system, which relies too heavily on tax on income – and not enough on taxing other sorts of wealth, one tax expert says.

It was revealed on Thursday that the wealthiest New Zealanders pay just 12 per cent of their total income in tax, on average.

That compares with an effective tax rate of about 16-18 per cent on New Zealanders earning the median income from salaries and wages of $55,000-$60,000.

SUPPLIED Tax consultant Terry Baucher says “a reckoning is coming”.

The difference is because the wealthiest New Zealanders earn more of their income from parts of the economy that are taxed lightly or not at all, such as capital gains on investments.

In comparison, people who only earn income from an employer pay tax on all the money they earn.

“The lack of capital gains tax means people with low cash incomes and high asset bases pay much less tax than people with high incomes and low asset bases,” said Dominick Stephens, chief economist at Westpac.

People earning taxed incomes of more than $150,000 a year paid a combined $8.67b in tax in the 2019/2020 tax year. People who made $150,000 in capital gains in the year – just slightly more than the increase in median house price between January 2020 and January 2021 – did not necessarily have to pay any tax at all.

Stephens said that feature of the tax system drove people to invest in things like housing, commercial property and farms, which usually delivered capital gains but not a lot of cash income.

He said New Zealand was an anomaly by international standards.

Monique Ford/Stuff House prices are soaring in NZ – a financial windfall for those already on the property ladder.

“Other countries tax capital gains and then tax income on investments at a lower rate. New Zealand does neither of those things. We have a very skewed tax system where we are incentivised to chase capital gains rather than income.

“That feature affects how people choose to invest, which affects the structure of the economy. People are loath to invest in anything that yields an income. Why build a factory making widgets when you’re going to have to pay tax on widget income, when you can just own the land and get tax-free capital gains?”

Tax consultant Terry Baucher said there was evidence that a group of self-employed people were not paying their fair share of tax.

“There seems to be under-compliance going on in that field.”

123RF Earn money from an employer and you pay tax, make capital gains and you might not.

The spikes in numbers of people declaring income of $48,000 and $70,000 a year, just below the tax band increases, signalled some manipulation, he said.

Baucher agreed the current tax system was delivering uneven outcomes.

“There’s no estate tax, no capital gains tax. Other countries may have one or two of those, or both, some have a wealth tax… we don’t have any of that. This has to change. It has to change in a way that people accept is fair,” he said.

“There’s a large group of people who say this isn’t fair, but they don’t have the voice. The voice that is heard is the group that would be taxed.

“With capital gains tax you clearly saw very self-interested groups saying ‘we don’t want this, it’s bad for the economy’ – and they were listened to.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The Prime Minister has ruled out a capital gains tax.

But he said there had to be a “circuit breaker” to allow a reset.

“The current position is not sustainable, there’s broad consensus that is true.”

It was a difficult prospect for politicians to tackle he said, but Covid-19 had started to change things.

People were realising the power of collective government, he said, and the need for that to be funded.

“When I look at all the tax settings, these are going to have to change. We can’t sustain them.

“A reckoning is coming.”