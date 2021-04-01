Minimum wage at $20: 5% increase will leave workers 1.5% better off

Minimum wage workers earn $20 an hour as of today, but the increase is likely to reduce the number of people hired in new jobs, economists say.

The Government has increased the wage year by year since 2017, on a path to $20 by 2021. It has not altered that plan despite calls to rethink because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment recommended in December that the increase take effect on October 1, rather than April 1, because it was expecting the labour market to be recovering from October.

It also suggested instead a $19.15 minimum wage this year, which it said would have a restraint on employment of 1000 jobs or fewer. The $20 rate would have a restraint of about 9000, it said.

A restraint on employment does not indicate a number of jobs that will be lost but estimates how many fewer roles there could be compared to a scenario in which the rate did not change.

MBIE said while the labour market had been less affected by Covid-19 as a whole than initially expected, unemployment had risen and some employers had reduced hours of work.

“The hospitality, tourism, retail, transport, manufacturing and construction industries have been affected the most by the pandemic,” the ministry said in its report.

“These are sectors that employ a high proportion of minimum wage workers and would be affected by the increase in the minimum wage rate. Many employers in these sectors are also small businesses that have tight operating margins, are sensitive to cost increases and may be particularly vulnerable and on a long road to recovery.”

Eric Crampton, chief economist of the NZ Initiative, said the timing was not right for the increase.

123RF The minimum wage is now $20 an hour.

“Minimum wage increases that continue to outstrip overall wage increases, in near-recession pandemic conditions, when employers face strong uncertainty about when and how the border might reopen, are really not a good idea,” he said.

He said the latest minimum wage increase would lift it to more than 74 per cent of last year’s median wage. Before 2018, the minimum had ranged from 64 per cent to 66 per cent.

The increase, of 5.82 per cent from $18.90 in 2020, is much sharper than the 1.6 per cent overall rate of wage increase recorded in the year to December.

“The OECD’s latest figures, from 2019, showed only Colombia and Turkey had a higher minimum wage relative to the median wage,” Crampton said.

“In France, the minimum wage was 61 per cent of the median; in the UK, it was 55 per cent, in Germany it was 48 per cent and in the Netherlands it was 47 per cent.

“New Zealand’s minimum wage is far higher than the minimum wages in Europe’s social democracies. Even if you think that the real problem is low median wages in New Zealand, a high minimum wage as fraction of the median will have worse effects on employment.”

MBIE said increasing the rate would help to lift the incomes of the lowest-paid workers and improve the living standards of households.

“However, expected income gains from minimum wage increases must be balanced against any potential negative impacts on employers, such as increased labour costs, inflation pressure, and for workers, reduced hours or unemployment.

“The size of these impacts depends on the size of the minimum wage increase, the economic and labour market context in which it occurs, the Government’s actions to address adverse labour market conditions and how employers, employees, unions, and customers respond to these changes.

The MBIE research showed that because income-linked benefits reduce as wages increased, a couple working 60 hours between them a week in Auckland would only be 1.52 per cent better off each year.

“Minimum wage increases are most likely to apply to and benefit certain demographic groups such as young people, Māori, Pacific peoples, informal, part-time and/or low-skilled workers, who are more likely to be on low wages. These groups are also more likely to be the first to experience negative employment effects resulting from minimum wage increases, such as reduced hours or job loss.”

“In effect, the minimum wage increase does a lot to increase costs faced by employers at a time when employers cannot bear it, while doing little to improve outcomes for workers in most need of assistance. And MBIE warned that while employment effects in prior years could be absorbed by broader employment growth, this time, that buffer does not exist,” Crampton said.,

“The Government has chosen a very risky path. Maintaining a commitment to a $20 minimum wage, despite the radical change in labour market and international conditions since that promise was made, is foolhardy. Robertson could easily have said the Government had been too definitive in setting that path; MBIE’s analysis rather clearly shows that the change in circumstances warranted a change in policy.”

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said data this week showed a “broadly flat to softer” jobs market, and there was a feeling it would move around as different industries adjusted.

“Some firms are doing better and hiring more workers, particularly in the health, construction, and public service sectors. But tourism-based activity is still much lower than normal, with 20,000 fewer filled jobs across the transport, food and accommodation, and arts and recreation sectors in February 2021.

“Today’s minimum wage increase will be welcomed by those currently in minimum wage roles, and will boost incomes for those on the lowest earnings. But we also expect the minimum wage increase will restrain additional hiring in some industries where margins are being squeezed and business earnings are already considerably lower.”

He said job numbers would not necessarily fall but the extra cost for businesses would have a limited effect on the amount of additional hiring that might occur.

“However, we do note some caution around this year’s minimum wage increase – the steady increase in costs for businesses over the last year, at a time when for some industries earnings have been much lower, could stress some businesses to the limit.

“At the same time, it is important to remember that those earnings less in society tend to spend more if not all of their earnings, relative to other groups, which can help to support current economic activity. Overall, the minimum wage change is likely to limit just how much additional hiring might occur and could stress some businesses to the limits, but for many others the increase will be an important boost to household incomes.”